Rishabh Pant's IPL Struggles Explained

Saba Karim says Rishabh Pant’s struggles stem from lacking a clear white-ball template, as his poor IPL form continues with LSG.

IMAGE: Ongoing IPL 2026 season, Rishabh Pant has scored 147 runs in 7 innings, average 24.50, strike rate 132.43. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Saba Karim links Rishabh Pant’s struggles to lack of a clear white-ball batting template.

Pant endured a poor outing with a three-ball duck vs Rajasthan Royals.

Karim highlights importance of clarity and intent in modern T20 batting.

Pant’s white-ball inconsistency extends to T20Is and ODIs.

Former Indian cricketer Saba Karim said that Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper Rishabh Pant's struggles in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the past two editions are down to him struggling to find the right template in limited-overs cricket.

Pant's struggles in the ongoing season continued with a three-ball duck, dismissed while going across against Nandre Burger during the clash against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Thursday.

After a horrific 269-run season last year, which included just one century and fifty, the ongoing season with LSG is shaping up to be even worse. So far, he has managed just 147 runs in seven innings at an average of 24.50 and a strike rate of 132.43, with just one fifty and a best score of 68*.

With two wins and five losses this season, LSG sits in ninth spot in the table, and their qualification chances for the playoffs are quite low.

'A modern T20 batter has to find his own template. For instance, whether it is Shreyas Iyer or Rajat Patidar, even if Rajat Patidar goes in to bat on a track like this, I am sure he's got his clarity in his mind that he will go and play the big shots, and he is confident of doing so,' Karim said on ESPNCricinfo's TimeOut programme.

'Rishabh Pant's problem lies in the fact that he's yet to find his template for white-ball cricket. And not only talking about T20, even ODIs. And Test-match batting for him, I think there is more transparency in his thought process the way he prepares. I think somehow in white-ball cricket he is yet to find that,' he added.

Pant rose to stardom by delivering a sensational IPL 2018 season with 684 runs in 14 innings at an average of 52.61, a strike rate of over 173, including a century and five fifties. But despite all the hype and performances for the Delhi Capitals (DC), Pant has not been able to translate his quality IPL performances into international cricket.

In 76 matches and 66 innings in T20Is, he has made just 1,209 runs at an average of 23.25 and a poor strike rate of over 127, with just three fifties. In 31 ODIs, he has scored 871 runs in 27 innings at an average of 33.50, with a strike rate of over 106, with a century and five fifties. He last played the white-ball formats for India during the 2024 tour to Sri Lanka.

Since then, KL Rahul has solidified his position in ODIs, while Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson have taken the wicketkeeper-batter slots after a sensational T20 World Cup, with Samson winning the Player of the Tournament courtesy three half-centuries from the virtual quarter-final against West Indies to the final against New Zealand, scoring 321 runs.

However, Pant has been sensational in Tests, scoring 3,476 runs in 49 matches and 86 innings at an average of 42.91 and a strike rate of 74.24, including eight tons and 18 fifties and high impacful knocks across continents and conditions.