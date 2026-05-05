Rick & Ro ignite Wankhede as Rohit, Rickelton script MI history

Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton script history with a 143-run stand as Mumbai Indians chase 229 in style, with a vintage 'Hitman' knock lighting up Wankhede.

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton during their 143-run stand for the opening wicket. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Key Points Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton became first MI pair with three 100+ stands.

Their 143-run opening stand powered MI’s chase of 229 vs Lucknow Super Giants.

Rickelton scored 83 (32); Rohit hit 84 (44) in a dominant display.

Rickelton matched Kieron Pollard with most 8+ six innings for MI.

Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton didn’t just chase down 229 against Lucknow Super Giants on Monday. They dismantled it.

In the process, the pair etched their names into Mumbai Indians folklore, becoming the first opening duo to stitch together three century partnerships for the franchise in the Indian Premier League.

Set a daunting target by Lucknow Super Giants, MI needed something special. They got a masterclass.

Rohit (84 off 44; 6x4, 7x6) and Rickelton (83 off 32; 6x4, 8x6) put on a blistering 143-run stand, reducing a strong pace attack of Mohammed Shami, Mohsin Khan and Prince Yadav to mere spectators.

The chase was wrapped up in 18.4 overs. Clinical. Ruthless. Effortless.

Only three other MI pairs have managed multiple century stands -- Rohit & Ishan Kishan, Parthiv Patel & Lendl Simmons, and Sachin Tendulkar & Ambati Rayudu.

But Rickelton and Rohit now stand alone.

Their 143-run stand is also the joint fourth-highest for MI, behind the iconic 167-run partnership between Rohit and Herschelle Gibbs back in 2012.

In just 18 innings together, the duo has piled up 825 runs at an average of 48.52 — three hundreds, two fifties. Numbers that don’t just impress — they announce.

Rickelton's golden run

If there’s a constant in MI’s otherwise uneven season, it is Rickelton.

With 380 runs in eight innings at an average of 54.28 and a strike rate touching 191, he has been their standout performer — and currently among the top run-getters this season.

His power has been relentless.

This was the third time this season he smashed eight or more sixes in an innings — matching franchise legend Kieron Pollard for the most such instances for MI.

That’s elite company. And Rickelton is keeping pace.

Vintage 'Hitman' returns

And then there was Rohit.

For weeks, there had only been questions — a hamstring injury, missed matches, cautious updates, hopeful glances during practice sessions.

Then came the return.

Just days after turning 39, Rohit walked out for MI’s 10th game of the season — and turned back time.

His 84 was not just a knock. It was a reminder.

Two of his fastest IPL fifties have come this season. A 23-ball fifty earlier — his quickest ever — and now this 27-ball effort, his fourth-fastest in IPL history.

Even after missing five matches, Rohit has 221 runs in five innings at an average of 55.25 and a strike rate of 174.

In a season where Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya and Tilak Varma have struggled for consistency, Rohit — and Rickelton — have carried the weight.

What next?

For MI, the road ahead remains narrow.

The playoff hopes are faint with the margin for error, non-existent.

But if Wankhede needed belief, Rohit and Rickelton just gave it a reason.