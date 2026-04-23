Rehan Ahmed replaces Ben Duckett in Delhi Capitals squad

England's bowling all-rounder Rehan Ahmed joins Delhi Capitals as a replacement for Ben Duckett in the ongoing Indian Premier League season.

IMAGE: Right-arm leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed has played 5 Tests, 9 ODIs and 13 T20Is for England and scalped 49 international wickets. Photograph: ANI

Key Points Ben Duckett withdraws from IPL to focus on his international career with England.

Rehan Ahmed, a right-arm leg-spinner, has played international cricket for England.

Rehan Ahmed will join Delhi Capitals for Rs 75 lakh.

Delhi Capitals have signed England's bowling all-rounder Rehan Ahmed as a replacement for compatriot Ben Duckett for the remainder of Indian Premier League 2026, the organisers said on Thursday.

Duckett's Withdrawal and Ahmed's Opportunity

Duckett withdrew from IPL 2026 primarily to focus on his international career with England and manage his physical and mental workload.

"Delhi Capitals have picked Rehan Ahmed as a replacement for Ben Duckett for the remainder of IPL," read a statement from the IPL.

Rehan Ahmed's Cricket Profile

"Rehan, a right-arm leg-spinner, has played 5 Tests, 9 ODIs and 13 T20Is for England and has scalped 49 international wickets.

"He will join DC for Rs 75 lakh."

Rehan became the youngest man to play a Test England when he made his debut at 18 years and 126 days, in Karachi in December 2022.

Rehan Ahmed's inclusion aims to bolster the Delhi Capitals's bowling attack for the remainder of the IPL season. Duckett's decision to prioritise his international career highlights the increasing demands on cricketers balancing franchise and national team commitments. The signing provides Ahmed with an opportunity to gain experience in the high-pressure environment of the IPL.