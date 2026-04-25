IPL 2026: Record-breaking Vaibhav Sooryavanshi lights up Jaipur

Sooryavanshi fastest to reach 1,000 T20 run mark in terms of balls; rewrites records with 2nd IPL ton in the IPL 2026 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday.

IPL 2026: SCORECARD: Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

IMAGE: Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Sooryavanshi takes to the attack against Sunrisers Hyderabad bowlers during his century at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur on Saturday. Photograph: Abhijit Addya/Reuters

A record-breaking blitz from Vaibhav Sooryavanshi saw the 15-year-old prodigy carve his name deeper into T20 folklore, becoming the youngest and fastest to 1,000 runs in the format while smashing his second Indian Premier League century.

Key Points Vaibhav Sooryavanshi became the youngest and fastest to 1,000 T20 runs (by balls faced).

The Rajasthan Royals batter reached the milestone in just 473 balls, surpassing Mitchell Owen and Andrew Symonds.

He smashed a stunning 103 off 37 balls, including 12 sixes and five fours.

Rajasthan Royals' opener, Sooryavanshi produced a breathtaking 103 off just 37 balls, peppered with five fours and 12 sixes, at a staggering strike rate of 278.38.

At 15 years and 28 days, he is now the youngest to the 1,000-run milestone in T20 cricket and the quickest in terms of balls faced, getting there in just 473 deliveries, surpassing Mitchell Owen (533 balls) and the late Andrew Symonds (558 balls).

Sooryanshi hits third IPL 50 in just 15 balls

He reached the landmark in his 26th innings, the 2nd fastest, behind only Brad Hodge and Shaun Marsh, who got there in 23 innings.

Among the 1069 batters to have crossed the 1,000-run mark in T20s, he is the only one with a strike rate of a whopping 212.2.

His innings on Saturday showed his intent as he raced to his half-century in just 15 balls -- his third IPL fifty in 15 deliveries or fewer -- going past Jake Fraser-McGurk, who had recorded two such efforts in the 2024 season for Delhi Capitals.

Sooryavanshi breaks Vijay's six record

The 12 sixes in the knock also saw him eclipse Murali Vijay’s long-standing record of 11 sixes in an IPL innings for Chennai Super Kings.

Sooryavanshi is also the only uncapped player to score two IPL centuries.

In eight innings this season, he has amassed 357 runs at an average of 44.62 and a strike rate of 234.86.