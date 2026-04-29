IPL 2026: 'Reality check': Punjab Kings' coach after first loss

Despite their first loss in IPL 2026, Punjab Kings' coach James Hopes remains optimistic, stressing the team's adaptability and the potential of young players.

IMAGE: Arshdeep Singh celebrates the wicket of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Punjab Kings' coach James Hopes sees the first loss as a 'reality check' but remains confident.

Hopes emphasises the importance of adapting to different conditions in IPL 2026.

The team made tactical adjustments, including bringing in Lockie Ferguson and focusing on spin.

Hopes praises young openers Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh as a promising partnership.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) fast-bowling coach James Hopes termed his side's first loss of IPL 2026 as a "reality check" but expressed confidence in the team's ability to bounce back, stressing the importance of adapting to conditions.

Tactical Tweaks and Adaptability

Speaking after PBKS' defeat to Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Tuesday night, Hopes said the batting-friendly nature of the pitch made life difficult for bowlers, particularly in the powerplay. "The wicket was very good, flat, and the ball was flying around. In the first six overs, it's hard for the fast bowlers," he said.

He highlighted the team's tactical tweaks, including bringing in Lockie Ferguson and relying more on spin.

"We went with a slightly different look tonight. Our two spinners bowled very well, and it was good to get Lockie into the tournament," Hopes added, clarifying that the New Zealand pacer was not an experiment but a planned inclusion.

The PBKS coach maintained that the team would not complain about conditions and instead focus on adjusting. "We are not going to complain about the conditions we get. If they are good or bad, we will adjust and get on with it," he said, crediting the ground staff for producing quality pitches.

Key to Success in IPL 2026

On the broader approach, Hopes said adaptability would be key to success in the tournament. "The team that adapts best over the IPL will usually end up in the finals. We believe we are good at adjusting, just like teams such as Royal Challengers Bengaluru," he noted.

Despite the loss, Hopes remained upbeat about the team's performance in the tournament so far. "It's game eight, and we have just lost our first match. It's not doom and gloom; it's a reality check," he said.

Promising Young Talent

He also praised young openers Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh, calling them a promising long-term partnership. "They don't realise how good they are yet. They can be a dominant opening pair for years," he added.

Hopes further pointed to positives from the match, including an impactful outing from Marcus Stoinis, who finally got time in the middle. "Our top order has been flying, but we have power down the order, too. Stoinis got his opportunity and made it count," he said.

Match Summary: PBKS vs RR

Put to bat first, PBKS reached 222/4 courtesy half-centuries from Marcus Stoinis (62* in 22 balls, with four boundaries and six sixes) and Prabhsimran Singh (59 in 44 balls, with six fours and a six).

But during the chase, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (43 in 16 balls, with three fours and five sixes) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (51 in 27 balls, with seven fours and a six) started with a 51-run stand.

A fifth-wicket stand of 77 runs between Donovan Ferreira (52* in 26 balls, with six fours and three sixes) and Shubham Dubey (31* in 12 balls, with three fours and two sixes) sealed the win with four balls left.

PBKS stay at the top despite the loss, with 13 points after six wins, a no result and a loss. RR rise to third spot, with six wins and three losses, giving them 12 points.