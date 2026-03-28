IPL 2026: RCB's New Era Kicks Off with Ananya Birla's Support

Ananya Birla's enthusiastic support for Royal Challengers Bengaluru highlights the team's exciting new chapter under the Aditya Birla Group's ownership as they gear up for IPL 2026.

IMAGE: Ananya Birla cheered for RCB at M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Photograph: Ananya Birla/Instagram

Key Points Ananya Birla cheered for RCB at M Chinnaswamy Stadium before the IPL 2026 opener, energising fans with the team's slogan.

A consortium including Aditya Birla Group acquired the RCB franchise for US$1.78 billion.

Aryaman Vikram Birla, director at ABG, is now the chairman of RCB, marking a new era for the team.

Just hours before the IPL 2026 opener between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Ananya Birla shared a video cheering for RCB at the iconic M Chinnaswamy Stadium, spreading energy and excitement among fans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya Birla (@ananyabirla)

In the clip, she passionately chants the RCB slogan ‘Ee Saala Cup Naamdu’--a phrase that has become a cherished part of the team’s fan culture, meaning 'This year, the cup is ours.' Her video has only added to the buzz and anticipation ahead of the match.

RCB's New Ownership

Off the field, RCB recently entered a new chapter. A consortium including the Aditya Birla Group, American sports investor David Blitzer’s Bolt Ventures, US private equity firm Blackstone, and Indian media giant Times of India acquired the franchise for US$1.78 billion (around Rs 16,660 crore).

Ananya’s brother, Aryaman Vikram Birla, director at ABG, now serves as the team’s chairman, with Satyan Gajwani from Times of India as his deputy, steering RCB into an exciting new era.