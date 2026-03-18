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IPL 2026: RCB's King Arrives! Kohli lands in Bengaluru

By REDIFF CRICKET
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March 18, 2026 11:45 IST

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Virat Kohli is back with Royal Challengers Bengaluru, ready to defend their IPL title and continue his impressive run at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

IMAGE: Virat Kohli touches down in Bengaluru. Photograph: ANI/X

Key Points

  • Virat Kohli returns to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) after a stellar season, ready to defend their IPL title.
  • RCB will begin their IPL campaign against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru superstar Virat Kohli has touched down in Bengaluru but this time, the return feels different.

The 37-year-old arrives not just as the face of the franchise but as a champion defending his crown.

 

Last season Kohli piled up 657 runs at a strike rate of 144.71 and an average of 54.75, delivering eight half-centuries in a campaign that finally brought the IPL trophy to Bengaluru.

Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Suspense ends. 18 arrives in Bengaluru. Photograph: RCB/X

And as he returns to familiar surroundings, that hunger appears as sharp as ever.

On March 28, RCB open their campaign against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium -- a venue that once faced uncertainty but now stands ready to host another chapter in the franchise’s story.

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