IPL 2026: RCB's King Arrives! Kohli lands in Bengaluru

Virat Kohli is back with Royal Challengers Bengaluru, ready to defend their IPL title and continue his impressive run at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.
Key Points
- Virat Kohli returns to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) after a stellar season, ready to defend their IPL title.
- RCB will begin their IPL campaign against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru superstar Virat Kohli has touched down in Bengaluru but this time, the return feels different.
The 37-year-old arrives not just as the face of the franchise but as a champion defending his crown.
Last season Kohli piled up 657 runs at a strike rate of 144.71 and an average of 54.75, delivering eight half-centuries in a campaign that finally brought the IPL trophy to Bengaluru.
And as he returns to familiar surroundings, that hunger appears as sharp as ever.
On March 28, RCB open their campaign against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium -- a venue that once faced uncertainty but now stands ready to host another chapter in the franchise’s story.