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Royal Challengers To Review Defeat Against Delhi Capitals

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
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April 18, 2026 21:35 IST

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Royal Challengers Bengaluru will conduct an honest review of their defeat against Delhi Capitals in IPL 2026, focusing on improvements without over-analysing the result, director of cricket Mo Bobat, said.

RCB's Bhuvneshwar Kumar celebrates with teammates after dismissing Pathum Nissanka

IMAGE: RCB's Bhuvneshwar Kumar celebrates with teammates after dismissing Pathum Nissanka. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points

  • RCB director Mo Bobat says the team will honestly review their loss to Delhi Capitals in IPL 2026.
  • Bobat acknowledges RCB's batting unit wasn't as fluent as usual during the match.
  • RCB recognised the slow pitch conditions at Chinnaswamy Stadium impacted their batting performance.
  • RCB strategically used frontline bowlers early, leaving a tough final over for Romario Shepherd.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's director of cricket Mo Bobat on Saturday said the team will make an "honest review" of the close six-wicket defeat against Delhi Capitals, but will not "over-analyse" the result.

The Royal Challengers crashed to their second defeat of the IPL 2026 in Bengaluru after their batters produced a rather insipid effort in a total of 175 for six.

 

Batting Performance Under Scrutiny

"Yeah, we probably weren't as fluent as we normally are. Obviously, we've been a pretty strong batting unit so far in the games gone. I wouldn't over-analyse that too much. We'll review honestly like we always do," said Bobat in the post-match press conference.

"We'll always consider things that we did well and things that we could improve. Ultimately, we've been batting very well through this competition. So, we'll take some learning from this game and then we'll try and get back into our normal groove in the next one," he added.

Assessing the Chinnaswamy Pitch Conditions

Bobat candidly admitted that RCB batters were not able to negate a tacky Chinnaswamy pitch on this day.

"A couple of games on the pitch have been quite low and slow. So, we certainly found in the first innings today, it was a very slow surface, it wasn't coming on to the bat at all.

"So, look, it has been a little bit varied. But at the end of the day, our boys have got to figure things out there. They have to assess conditions and they have to put on a score. And we weren't quite able to do that today," he said.

Strategic Bowling Decisions in the Match

Bobat said RCB took a calculated risk in bowling out frontline bowlers like Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood, leaving a part-timer like Romario Shepherd to defend 15 runs off the last over against two accomplished finishers in David Miller and Tristan Stubbs.

"Yeah, so there comes a point in the game where you feel like you're behind in the game. So, to get yourself back in that game or maybe even get ahead of the game, you have to use your champion bowlers. So we felt that we had to bowl both Hazlewood and Bhuvi when we did to make it as difficult as possible later in the game.

"Obviously, that involves a bit of a risk. It's a tough ask for Romario bowling that last over to two international batters and two international finishers. So it was always going to be a tough ask. But we had to take the game as deep as possible," he detailed.

RCB's loss impacts their position in the IPL standings, making upcoming matches crucial for their playoff chances. The team will need to address their batting inconsistencies and adapt to varying pitch conditions to improve their performance. The next few games will be a test of their resilience and strategic adaptability.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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