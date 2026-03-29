IPL 2026, RCB vs SRH: Phil Salt's Stunning Catches Turn The Tide!

IMAGE: Phil Salt takes the catch to dismiss Ishan Kishan. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Phil Salt's catch to dismiss the dangerous Heinrich Klaasen was a controversial one.

Some commentators, including Sunil Gavaskar, felt Salt may have touched the boundary cushions while taking the catch.

Salt had also taken the catch to dismiss SRH opener Travis Head.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru started off with a commanding six-wicket victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2026 opening game at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday.



A dominant RCB outplayed SRH in all departments -- batting, bowling and in the field. It was their electric fielding that turned the match on it's head.





England's Phil Salt was the star of the show for RCB in the field, taking a couple of stunning catches to dent SRH's batting order.



Salt's catch to dismiss the dangerous Heinrich Klaasen, although controversial was a brilliant effort. The replays were inconclusive, but the umpire ruled in favour of the fielder.

IMAGE: Phil Salt takes the catch to dismiss Heinrich Klaasen. Photograph: BCCI

Klaasen had mistimed the lofted shot off a slower ball and Salt did exceptionally well to maintain his balance on the edge of the boundary at deep midwicket. That wicket of Klaasen (31 from 22 balls) dealt SRH a big blow, as the South African had put on 97 from 53 balls for the fourth wicket with Ishan Kishan.



Salt was not done yet. Despite not getting the gloves in the IPL, he proved he is equally good on the field. He took a sensational one-handed catch to send back the well-set Kishan, who had stroked a blistering 80 from 38 balls.





Kishan failed to get hold of the full toss from pacer Abhinandan Singh. Salt, at deep point, covered good ground to his right before lunging forward to complete a spectacular diving catch.