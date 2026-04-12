Rajasthan Royals manager under scrutiny for using mobile phone in dugout

Rajasthan Royals team manager Romi Bhinder is under investigation for a potential IPL protocol breach after being spotted using a mobile phone in the team's dugout during the match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

IMAGE: Rajasthan Royals manager Romi Bhinder with his mobile phone in the dugout alongside Vaibhav Sooryavanshi during the IPL match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Guwahati on Friday, April 10, 2026. Photograph: X

Key Points Rajasthan Royals team manager Romi Bhinder is being investigated for using a mobile phone in the team dugout during an IPL match, a breach of IPL protocol.

IPL rules strictly prohibit the use of mobile phones in the Players and Match Officials Area (PMOA), including the team dugout.

The incident came to light after being shared on social media and confirmed by a BCCI official.

Possible consequences for Bhinder include a warning or a match ban, depending on the match referee and ACU report.

The scrutiny intensifies as Vaibhav Sooryavanshi referred to Bhinder as his 'local guardian' during a post-match presentation.

Rajasthan Royals long-time team manager Romi Bhinder has courted controversy after television cameras caught him using a mobile phone in the team's dugout during the IPL match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

The incident was first shared on Instagram by a social media influencer, but it has been ascertained that Bhinder was indeed using a mobile phone with teen sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi sitting beside him during the Royals' six-wicket win in Guwahati on Friday.

"Yes, Bhinder has indeed breached the protocol of Players and Match Officials Area (PMOA) as cell phones are banned in the dugout during match," a BCCI official confirmed.

On IPL's official website, the concerned clause regarding PMOA protocol 2026 states: "The Team Manager may use a phone in the dressing room but NOT in the dugout."

Potential Consequences for Protocol Breach

People in the know feel that Bhinder, who has been associated with the franchise since its inception, was expected to be fully aware of the anti-corruption protocols.

"It could be inadvertent, but there has to be some action since it amounts to breach. Whether it will be warning or match ban will depend on the match referee and ACU report. Based on that the IPL GC can take a call," the senior official said.

Bhinder could face closer scrutiny, especially after Sooryavanshi referred to him as his "local guardian" during the post-match presentation.