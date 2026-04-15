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Home  » Cricket » IPL 2026 RCB vs LSG: Rishabh Pant walks off after copping blow to elbow

IPL 2026 RCB vs LSG: Rishabh Pant walks off after copping blow to elbow

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 15, 2026 21:18 IST

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Rishab Pant

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant receives medical attention after being hit on the elbow by RCB pacer Josh Hazlewood. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points

  • Rishabh Pant retires hurt after elbow injury against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.
  • Blow from Josh Hazlewood ends Pant’s innings after facing three balls.
  • Pant returned to the field in the 16th over but could manage only a single run.

Rishabh Pant was forced to retire hurt after suffering an elbow injury during their IPL 2026 match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

The Lucknow Super Giants captain was struck by a sharp delivery from Josh Hazlewood in the fifth over and walked off the field in visible discomfort, raising concerns over the extent of the injury.

Pant, who walked in with LSG in a spot at 32/1 in 4 overs, struggled against Hazlewood’s pace and was beaten twice, taking painful blows on the body.

IPL 2026: Pant-Goenka exchange goes viral after LSG's loss to DC

 

Rishabh Pant

Despite receiving treatment on the field, he was unable to continue and retired without opening his account after facing three balls.

Pant appeared to be in profound pain when he walked off the field and Hazlewood gave him a pat on the back apologetically. 

Pant returns to field but falls for 1

Later, he came back to bat at No. 7 in the 16th over after LSG slipped to 118/5, but lasted three more balls as Phil Salt caught him off Bhuvneshwar Kumar's bowling.

If Pant does not keep wickets in the second innings, either Mukul Choudhary or Nicholas Pooran will be entrusted with the role.   

Pant has had a modest season so far, scoring 104 runs in five matches at a strike rate of 122.35.

IPL 2026: Pant's Big Test! Can LSG Deliver?

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