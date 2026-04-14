IPL 2026: RCB vs LSG Preview: RCB ready to unleash batting carnage vs LSG

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's explosive batting lineup, featuring Virat Kohli and Tim David, will face a stern test against Lucknow Super Giants' disciplined bowling attack, led by Mohammed Shami, in a crucial IPL 2026 encounter.

IMAGE: RCB aims to capitalise on their home advantage with a series of matches in Bengaluru. Photograph: RCB/X

Key Points Royal Challengers Bengaluru boast a fearsome batting lineup with high strike rates, consistently scoring over 200 runs in IPL 2026.

Lucknow Super Giants' bowling attack, led by Mohammed Shami, has been economical but faces a tough challenge against RCB's explosive batters.

LSG's batting lineup, led by Rishabh Pant, needs to find form to support their bowlers and climb up the IPL standings.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru will rely on their fearsome batting unit to fire again as they look to dismantle an inconsistent Lucknow Super Giants and pull clear of the mid-table logjam in their Indian Premier League match in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

The Royal Challengers are currently third on the table with six points and four other teams are chasing the reigning champions with four points each.

The Bengaluru outfit is two points adrift of leaders Rajasthan Royals and a point behind Punjab Kings.

But in reality, no team in this edition of the IPL has driven fear into the hearts of bowlers more than RCB.

Rajasthan's aura has been built around Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's flashing blade while Punjab has been more solid than flamboyant, building their legacy around calculated chases.

But RCB have fired in unison. They have resembled a battering ram and it reflects in the strike-rates of their top five.

Virat Kohli (162), Phil Salt (178), Rajat Patidar (214), Tim David (221) and Devdutt Padikkal (201), have put all comers through the wringer in IPL 2026.

These five batters have combined to smash an astonishing 52 sixes across four matches, the most by any team in this IPL season, taking range-hitting to another level.

As a result, they have never scored less than 200 in this IPL so far -- an apt reflection of their marauding batting ideology.

They will also want to cash in on the home stretch of three matches -- the LSG match will be followed by fixtures against Delhi Capitals (April 18) and Gujarat Titans (April 24) -- before travelling to Raipur for two 'home' contests.

Lucknow's Bowling Attack vs. Bengaluru's Batting Power

But will they meet their match in the Super Giants bowling attack at the Chinnaswamy?

The LSG attack comprising veteran India pacer Mohammed Shami, Prince Yadav and Digvesh Rathi has been impressive so far, finding a way to keep the opposition largely under check.

Shami's economy of 6.2 is best in the league among regular bowlers so far, but the trio will need to be on the money every ball against RCB batters on a placid Bengaluru pitch.

Despite bowlers coming up with some lion-hearted efforts, LSG find themselves seventh on the table, and that is largely because of the uninspired outings of their batters.

The batting line-up led by Rishabh Pant has yet to hit its strap, and the skipper's own form says it all -- 103 runs from four matches at a strike-rate of 130.

Other big guns like Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran and younger names like Ayush Badoni and Abdul Samad have also gone cold.

Mukul Choudhary showed some spark, but he will have to do that more consistently going forward.

However, they have a chance to find some rhythm here against RCB bowlers --staying afloat on the mass of runs their batters colleagues have made.

Jacob Duffy made an impressive debut against Sunrisers Hyderabad taking three wickets but since then his runs giving rate has soared, touching 11.5.

RCB will need heavier contributions from the experienced Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Krunal Pandya, and domestic names like Rasikh Salam and Suyash Sharma as the tournament is hurtling down towards a faster, crucial phase.

The Royal Challengers will hope that lead pacer Josh Hazlewood will find his lethal best at the earliest, having made a comeback in the match against Rajasthan.

RCB vs LSG Head to Head

Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Lucknow Super Giants have met 6 times in the IPL, with RCB leading the rivalry 4–2.

It’s been a high-scoring, momentum-heavy matchup. RCB’s highest total against LSG is 230, while their lowest is 153. LSG have also had their moments, posting a best of 227 in this fixture, but have been restricted to a low of 108 on their worst day.

With both sides capable of explosive batting and quick collapses, this rivalry has consistently swung on fine margins.

Pitch and weather report

The M. Chinnaswamy Stadium is set to deliver another batting-friendly surface with short boundaries and true bounce making it ideal for stroke play. Batters who can time the ball cleanly are expected to dominate once again.

Recent numbers back it up -- in the last five matches here, fast bowlers have taken 43 wickets, while spinners have managed just 15. The average first-innings score sits at a massive 206, underlining how consistently high-scoring this venue has become.

Conditions in Bengaluru will be perfect for cricket, with clear skies and only moderate humidity. No rain interruptions are expected.

Predicted XIs

RCB: Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma,

Mangesh Yadav (Impact Player)

LSG: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (c and wk), Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, Mukul Choudhary, George Linde / M Siddharth, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Shami, Prince Yadav,

Digvesh Singh Rathi (Impact Player)

Match Info:

April 15, 7.30pm IST: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Lucknow Super Giants, M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Where to watch: The match will be broadcast live on Star Sports channels; JioHotstar will stream the match in multiple languages.