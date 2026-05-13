IPL 2026: Raghuvanshi, Rinku Steer Kolkata Knight Riders To 192 Vs RCB

Angkrish Raghuvanshi's explosive career-best 71 powered KKR to a commanding total against RCB in their rain-affected IPL 2026 match in Raipur on Wednesday.

IMAGE: Angkrish Raghuvanshi celebrates his half-century against RCB during the IPL 2026 match on Wednesday. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Angkrish Raghuvanshi scored a career-best 71, powering KKR to 192/4 against RCB.

Raghuvanshi's crucial partnerships with Cameron Green and Rinku Singh provided impetus to KKR's innings.

Rinku Singh contributed with a valuable 49 not out, continuing his impressive form in IPL 2026.

Angkrish Raghuvanshi led the charge with his career-best 71 as Kolkata Knight Riders posted a commanding 192 for four against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their rain-delayed IPL 2026 clash in Raipur on Tuesday.

The KKR wicketkeeper-batter struck three sixes and seven fours in his fluent 46-ball knock while forging crucial partnerships along the way to give his side the necessary impetus, which their openers had failed to provide.

RCB's Pacers Strike Early

With a wet outfield delaying the contest by more than an hour, RCB opted to field in search of early assistance, but there was no particular help for the seamers as compared to the last game here when new ball had made its impact.

IMAGE: Bhuvneshwar Kumar celebrates the wicket of Finn Allen. Photograph: BCCI

KKR lost momentum as soon as they had found some. After a tight first over in which Ajinkya Rahane (19) found a boundary after five dot balls off Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Finn Allen (18) smacked 14 runs off Jacob Duffy in the second.

But RCB struck back hard with Bhuvneshwar getting Allen caught behind off a delivery that darted away from the batter, and Josh Hazlewood bounced out Rahane in the fourth over soon after the KKR skipper had hit a six and a four off Duffy to make it 17 runs off the fourth over.

Raghuvanshi's Impactful Partnerships

IMAGE: Angkrish Raghuvanshi hits out. Photograph: BCCI

With KKR crawling to 56 for two after the powerplay, Raghuvanshi put on vital 68 runs for the third wicket with Cameron Green (32) and another 76 runs for the fourth wicket with Rinku Singh (49 not out) to help put on a competitive total on the board.

The 21-year-old Raghuvanshi struck his fourth half-century of the season which has been his best so far in the IPL, thriving at the No.3 slot while also having a long stint behind the wickets.

He began with an imperious hit over wide long-on for a six and kept picking the odd boundaries during the two partnerships that he forged.

Rinku Singh Shines In Death Overs

IMAGE: Rinku Singh on the attack. Photograph: BCCI

While he dealt in some deft cut shots on the off-side, the highlights were a short-arm jab on the midwicket for a four off Duffy and a superb six over the ropes off Krunal Pandya.

There was also one powerful hit off a slower delivery off Rasikh Salam over the umpire's head. Raghuvanshi's innings ended when he was run-out on the final ball of the innings.

KKR's cause was also served well by Green who struck 32 off 24 balls with three fours and a six, while Rinku was stranded one run short of his fifty as he made 49 not out off 29 balls with three fours and two sixes.

The India batter continued with his rich vein of form having struck two unbeaten fifties in last four matches.

Key Stats

Virat Kohli has hit four fifties in last five innings against KKR.

This is the 12th season of IPL that Kohli has aggregated 400-plus runs in a season -- the only batter to do so.

KKR's opening stands aggregated just 248 runs at an average of 22.54 -- the lowest by any team in 11 innings, with only one 50-plus stand.

KKR have lost the second-most number of wickets (23) and RCB have picked the second-most number of wickets (24) in Powerplays in IPL 2026.

Next Match:

May 14, 2026: Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians, HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala