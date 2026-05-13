KKR's spin threat awaits inconsistent RCB in playoff race

Royal Challengers Bengaluru will aim to rediscover their batting form against Kolkata Knight Riders, whose in-form bowling attack has revived their IPL 2026 playoff hopes.

IMAGE: RCB's Virat Kohli comes into the match against KKR on the back of back-to-back ducks and will look to regain his touch at the top of the order. Photograph: RCB/X

Royal Challengers Bengaluru will require a significantly punchier batting effort to overcome Kolkata Knight Riders' in-form bowling unit and close in on an IPL playoffs berth in Raipur on Wednesday. RCB are currently perched atop the points table with 14 points, but they will lose that spot to either Sunrisers Hyderabad or Gujarat Titans, who also have 14 points.

Key Points Royal Challengers Bengaluru will look to strengthen their playoff push against Kolkata Knight Riders.

RCB currently lead the IPL table with 14 points but face pressure after a shaky batting display against Mumbai Indians.

Captain Rajat Patidar has struggled for consistency in recent matches.

Virat Kohli faces Sunil Narine challenge.

However, more than that temporary slip, the RCB management will be focussed on their batters, who would be expected to deliver the signature effort, which marked their campaign early this season. The Bengaluru batting unit was a pale shadow of its fear-inducing self against Mumbai Indians while chasing a middling 167 in Raipur.

They needed a determined half-century from Krunal Pandya and a six in the fourth ball of the final over from Bhuvneshwar Kumar to chase that down.

Patidar off the boil

Skipper Rajat Patidar's contribution is important in that aura-rebuilding exercise. After a glorious run early in the tournament, punctuated by a shower of sixes, the right-hander seems to have slumped of late, managing just one fifty-plus score and one 20-plus score in the last six innings.

It has reduced the RCB's middle-order fire-power to a certain degree, but contributions from others batters like Devdutt Padikkal and Tim David have helped them stay above the water.

However, they will be up against a potent Knight Riders' bowling unit that has mystery spinners Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy, who have been well-supported by domestic names like Kartik Tyagi, Vaibhav Arora and Anukul Roy.

Their superb outings have helped the Kolkatans register four wins on the trot after faltering initially.

If the Raipur pitch retains its tacky character from the previous match, then the RCB batters will have one heck of a job at hand against a competent set of KKR bowlers.

Kohli-Narine match-up

RCB veteran Virat Kohli, who has faced two back-to-back ducks this season, will be raring to get back to form against KKR but will face a serious challenge against spinner Narine.

Kohli has faced a couple of bumps in IPL 2026 with two back-to-back golden ducks. While the ever-improving strike rate numbers are proof of his evolution in T20 cricket, even after retiring from the format internationally, fans would undoubtedly want the IPL's leading run-getter to go back to scoring big and carefully.

The 37-year-old holds a fine record against three-time champions, having made 1,021 runs in 36 matches and 33 innings at an average of 39.26 and a strike rate of 132.94, with a century and seven fifties to his name. His past five innings against the Knights have seen him score three fifties, with scores of 21, 54, 83*, 18, 59*.

Narine, the third IPL bowler to reach the 200-wicket mark, will be an exciting match-up against Virat. Narine has got the better of Virat four times out of 21 innings. He has also managed to contain Virat's run flow, with the batter having scored 171 in 168 balls at a strike rate of just above 101, including 12 fours and two sixes and 57 dot balls.

So far, Virat has scored 379 runs in 11 matches at an average of 42.11 and a strike rate of 163.36, including three fifties. Narine has got 10 wickets in nine matches at an average of 22.80, but it is his economy rate of 6.51, which creates pressure on batters.

KKR batters need to rise to ocassion

But the three-time champions are still eighth on the table with nine points from 10 matches, and a misadventure in Raipur will certainly push them closer to elimination from the play-offs race.

To avoid that scenario, the Knight Riders batters will also have to chip in, effectively countering the RCB new ball operators -- Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood. Skipper Ajinkya Rahane still has no grip on his craft this season but vice-captain Rinku Singh, Kiwi Finn Allen, Anukul Roy and Angkrish Raghuvanshi have shored up their batting in the last few matches.

Australian all-rounder Cameron Green too has shown massive improvement after a cold start, and it has helped bring some stability to KKR. They will need an encore here for KKR to sustain their run and keep their slender chances of reaching playoffs alive.

Teams (from):

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Rajat Patidar (captain), Virat Kohli, Tim David, Jacob Bethell, Romario Shepherd, Josh Hazlewood, Nuwan Thushara, Devdutt Padikkal, Jitesh Sharma, Krunal Pandya, Rasikh Dar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jordan Cox, Suyash Sharma, Venkatesh Iyer, Swapnil Singh, Jacob Duffy, Kanishk Chouhan, Abhinandan Singh, Mangesh Yadav, Phil Salt, Satvik Deswal, Vicky Ostwal, Vihaan Malhotra.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Ajinkya Rahane (C), Rinku Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Manish Pandey, Rovman Powell, Rahul Tripathi, Finn Allen, Tejasvi Singh, Tim Seifert, Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy, Ramandeep Singh, Cameron Green, Sarthak Ranjan, Daksh Kamra, Rachin Ravindra, Navdeep Saini, Vaibhav Arora, Umran Malik, Matheesha Pathirana, Kartik Tyagi, Akash Deep, Varun Chakaravarthy, Prashant Solanki.

Match Info

May 13, 7.30 pm IST: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium, Raipur.

Where to watch: The match will be broadcast live on Star Sports channels; JioHotstar will stream the match in multiple languages.