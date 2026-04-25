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What makes Virat Kohli special? Gujarat Titans assistant coach explains

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Ivan Crasto
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 25, 2026 12:24 IST

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Gujarat Titans assistant coach Vijay Dahiya says Virat Kohli's exceptional drive and constant pursuit of improvement makes him a standout player in the Indian Premier League.

Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Virat Kohli's 44-ball 81, which included 8 fours and 4 sixes, was the cornerstone of Royal Challengers Bengaluru's easy victory over Gujarat Titans in the IPL match in Bengaluru on Friday. Photograph: Priyanshu Singh/Reuters

Key Points

  • Vijay Dahiya praises Virat Kohli's relentless drive and hunger to improve.
  • His energy, awareness, and ability to control the game sets him apart.
  • Dahiya emphasises Kohli's internal motivation and constant self-improvement.

Gujarat Titans assistant coach Vijay Dahiya heaped rich praise on Virat Kohli, saying the former India captain's relentless drive and hunger to improve continue to set him apart.

Kohli won the Man of the Match award for his match-defining 44-ball 81 in RCB's five-wicket win over GT in the Indian Premier League match in Bengaluru on Friday.

 

Kohli's Mindset and High Standards

Dahiya revealed that Kohli was disappointed despite his strong innings, reflecting the batter's high standards.

"After the game, he was saying he could have converted it into a hundred. That tells you about his mindset," Dahiya said at the post-match press conference.

What Makes Kohli a Special Player

Highlighting what makes Kohli special, Dahiya pointed to his energy, awareness and ability to control the game.

"When you are commanding the situation, you make bowlers bowl where you want. He made the wicket look easy, but it wasn't," Dahiya noted, adding that the knock came against "world-class bowlers".

"I think it's amazing. If you look at his energy... his awareness, his energy and his willingness.

"That willingness to do well... his mindset sets him apart from a lot of other people."

"He is still one of the best runners and keeps pushing youngsters for extra runs. That willingness to do well -- that 'zid (relentless drive)' -- is what stands out,' Dahiya said.

Kohli's Internal Motivation

The GT assistant coach stressed that Kohli's motivation is internal rather than driven by external expectations.

"He is not playing to prove a point to anyone. It's about the man in the mirror -- trying to be better than yesterday," he explained.

Gujarat Titans' Performance and Approach

On the match, Dahiya admitted GT may have fallen short by some more runs with the bat, having been restricted to 205 after looking good for more than 220 at one stage.

"We probably could have had a few more runs on the board," he said, while maintaining that the team's aggressive template remains unchanged.

"The approach has been driven by fearless cricket, especially from youngsters," he added.

Dahiya also dismissed suggestions that experienced batters need to take cues from the younger generation.

"It's not about young or experienced. Everyone has a role. Experienced players know how to adapt, and they are self-inspired," he said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Ivan Crasto© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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