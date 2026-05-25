IPL 2026: RCB vs GT Qualifier 1 could be decided in Powerplay, predicts Deep Dasgupta

Deep Dasgupta says the Powerplay battle between Gujarat Titans batters and RCB pacers Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood could decide Qualifier 1 and shape the IPL title race.

IMAGE: RCB's new-ball pair of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood have combined to scalp 36 wickets so far in IPL 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Former India cricketer Deep Dasgupta said the Powerplay between Gujarat Titans' top order and RCB's new-ball attack will decide Qualifier 1.

He highlighted the duel between Shubman Gill, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood as crucial in the first six overs.

Dasgupta believes the team that wins the Powerplay could control the match and possibly go on to lift the IPL 2026 title.

Former India cricketer Deep Dasgupta said the IPL Qualifier 1 between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans could be decided early in the Powerplay, when GT's top order faces RCB’' new-ball attack led by Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood.

Gill vs Hazlewood, Bhuvneshwar set to shape early contest

Dasgupta said the first six overs will be crucial in setting the tone of the match, with both teams relying heavily on strong starts. He noted that in earlier meetings, Shubman Gill has handled Hazlewood well, while Bhuvneshwar has consistently struck early and built pressure.

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Winner of first six overs likely to control IPL 2026 clash

He added that the team winning the Powerplay is likely to take control of the game and could go on to win the tournament. Dasgupta made the comments on JioHotstar ahead of the high-stakes clash in Dharamsala on Tuesday.

"The biggest battle in Qualifier 1 will be the Powerplay contest between Gujarat Titans' top-order batters and the new-ball pairing of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood. In the previous game, Shubman Gill was outstanding against Hazlewood, while Bhuvneshwar picked up crucial wickets and created pressure early on. Those first six overs could well decide the direction of the match because both teams rely heavily on strong starts. My gut feeling is that whichever team wins this game could go on to win the title," he said.

Both RCB and GT finished their league stage assignments with 18 points each, winning nine and losing five. RCB, however, topped the table by virtue of superior net run-rate.