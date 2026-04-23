IPL 2026: RCB vs GT Preview: Can batters fire on Chinnaswamy pitch?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru are looking to reignite their batting form against Gujarat Titans in a crucial IPL match, aiming to solidify their position in the top four.

IMAGE: RCB will look to solidify their position in the top four of the IPL standings with a win. Photograph: RCB/X

Key Points Royal Challengers Bengaluru seek a batting turnaround against Gujarat Titans after a loss to Delhi Capitals.

RCB aims to solidify their position in the top four of the IPL standings with a win.

Gujarat Titans also need a batting boost after being bundled out for 100 in their previous match.

The match is crucial for both teams as they look to improve their standings in the IPL.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru will be eyeing a batting resurgence against an equally stuttering Gujarat Titans in their Indian Premier League match in Bengaluru on Friday.

A slightly tacky Chinnaswamy pitch squeezed the usual firepower out of the RCB batting unit against Delhi Capitals in their previous match, which they lost by six wickets.

But more than the second defeat of the season, which was also a first at home in IPL 2026, squandering a chance to firm up their position inside the top four might disappoint RCB management.

Now, third on the table with eight points, they have Sunrisers Hyderabad (8 points), Delhi Capitals and the Titans (6 points each) close on their tail.

RCB's Top Four Ambitions

The reigning champions would very well know that another slip-up, this time against GT, would push them further into a tight spot, particularly because they are now bracing for a slew of away matches, including two at 'home away from home' Raipur.

Therefore, the Royal Challengers would like to give a fitting farewell to their adoring and loyal Chinnaswamy fans, producing a forceful effort against Gujarat.

But one pre-requisite for that is RCB batters' regaining their mojo and finding a way to put on board a challenging total even when conditions do not favour them.

The opposite of it has happened in two matches in a row. RCB won quite easily in the end against Lucknow Super Giants in the 16th over but gave away five wickets in return.

Batting Woes for Both Sides

Against DC, the RCB batters could not get going from ball one despite opener Phil Salt making a well-crafted 63.

Even acclaimed six-hitters like Rajat Patidar and Tim David had to look for alternate ways to score runs, though without much success.

So, the RCB batters might do well to keep a Plan B in store, as, at times, their all-out attack approach might not work.

RCB bowlers under Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who has aged like fine wine, dragged the contest against the Capitals to the penultimate over, but did not have enough runs on board to play with.

They would hope for a change in script on Friday.

Similarly, the Gujarat outfit too would envisage a changed script.

Gujarat Titans Seek Consistency

The former champions were bundled out for 100 by Mumbai Indians, pushing them to a 99-run defeat which also dealt a severe blow to their net run rate.

Skipper Shubman Gill and Jos Buttler have shown some consistency but the likes of B Sai Sudharsan, Glenn Phillips and Rahul Tewatia are yet to support them with knocks of importance or at least some handy cameos.

It has resulted in GT's failure to come up with at least one signature batting effort this season, unlike their Friday's rival RCB have done so often in IPL 2026.

The Titans have a potent bowling line-up consisting of Prasidh Krishna, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj and Rashid Khan but were often hampered by their batting colleagues' inconsistencies.

Head to Head

Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans have met six times in the IPL — and they’re perfectly matched with three wins apiece.

The batting battles have been just as close -- RCB’s highest against GT is 206, their lowest 169; GT’s best is 200, their lowest 147.

Pitch and weather report

M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru is a batting-friendly venue. The small ground and short boundaries make it easy for teams to put up big scores and chasing sides often have an advantage thanks to the dew in the evening.

Fast bowlers might get some early assistance but as the game progresses, the pitch tends to flatten out, making life easier for batters.

The weather will be very warm with sunshine and a few clouds and no rain is expected to interrupt play.

Predicted XI

Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (captain), Phil Salt (wicketkeeper), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, and Jacob Duffy.

Impact player: Venkatesh Iyer

Gujarat Titans

Shubman Gill (captain), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler(wicketkeeper), Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Washington Sundar, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, and Sai Kishore.

Impact player: Rahul Tewatia

Match Info:

April 24, 2026. 7.30 IST: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Where to watch: The match will be broadcast live on Star Sports channels; JioHotstar will stream the match in multiple languages.