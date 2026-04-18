IPL 2026: RCB vs DC: Delhi Capitals silence RCB's big guns

Delhi Capitals' disciplined bowling attack successfully restricted Royal Challengers Bengaluru to a below-par score of 175 in their IPL encounter, despite Phil Salt's resilient half-century.

IMAGE: Phil Salt celebrates after reaching his half century. Photograph: Priyanshu Singh/Reuters

Key Points Phil Salt's impressive 63 helped Royal Challengers Bengaluru reach a total of 175.

Delhi Capitals' bowlers maintained a good line and length, stifling RCB's scoring opportunities.

Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav delivered impactful performances, restricting RCB's middle-over momentum.

RCB managed only 76 runs in the final 10 overs, resulting in a season-low total under 200.

Despite Phil Salt producing a well-crafted 63, Delhi Capitals muffled the big guns in Royal Challengers Bengaluru's batting unit to restrict the defending champions to a sub-par 175 for eight in their IPL match in Bengaluru on Saturday.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Inconsistent Start

IMAGE: A brief stay for Virat Kohli. Photograph: BCCI

After being asked to bat first, Royal Challengers' start was anything but smooth as the Capitals bowlers stuck to a good line in the first four overs on a slightly slow Chinnaswamy pitch.

Virat Kohli (19), who added 52 runs for the first wicket with Salt whose fifty came off 38 balls, played a couple of delectable shots off pacer Mukesh Kumar and his partner from England too unfurled a cracking four off Auqib Nabi.

But even then the run-rate remained a tad above eight in that phase. However, DC skipper Axar Patel's decision to give a third over to Nabi shifted the momentum in favour of RCB.

Salt feasted on Nabi's medium pace offerings, carting him for two fours and a six in the fifth over that yielded 18 runs.

It helped RCB finish the Power Play at a rather happy note of 59 for 1, despite losing Kohli to Lungi Ngidi.

Salt too seemed to have shed his indifferent form, bringing up his fifty in 30 balls and looked good for a few more.

Delhi Capitals' Bowling Strategy

IMAGE: Axar Patel celebrates the wicket of Tim David. Photograph: BCCI

Salt and Devdutt Padikkal milked 47 runs for the second wicket before the latter skied a simple catch to David Miller at deep off Axar (2/18).

It gave DC a chance to gain some foothold in the match and they used it quite brilliantly.

After ousting Devdutt, the visitors managed to get rid of Salt, who hoiked Kuldeep Yadav (2/32) to Tristan Stubbs in the deep, as RCB were 105 for three.

RCB's Middle-Order Struggles

IMAGE: Lungi Ngidi celebrates the wicket of Virat Kohli. Photograph: BCCI

Skipper Rajat Patidar and Tim David looked set for a familiar destruction job, hammering a couple of big blows.

But Patidar chased a wide delivery from Mukesh to get caught behind by KL Rahul, and David could not negotiate Axar's spin and his heave ended in the hands of T Natarajan at the edge of the circle.

The much-improved performance by Axar and Kuldeep meant that RCB could not attain the familiar middle-over momentum.

They made 99 for 2 in the first 10 overs for a reasonable platform, but they could muster only 76 runs in a powerless back 10 period as the hosts ended up with their season's first total under 200.

Delhi Capitals' victory impacts the IPL standings, potentially improving their position. Royal Challengers Bengaluru will need to reassess their batting strategy for upcoming matches to ensure a more competitive total. The next match will be crucial for both teams to solidify their position in the tournament.

Key Stats

Tim David has become the fastest player to reach 1,000 IPL runs, achieving the milestone in just 56 matches at a staggering strike rate of 176.