RCB eye dominance-extending victory over inconsistent Delhi Capitals

Royal Challengers Bengaluru look the most complete side in IPL 2026 as they face an inconsistent Delhi Capitals unit still searching for form.

IMAGE: Royal Challengers Bengaluru are 2nd on the points table with 8 points from four wins and one loss. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Royal Challengers Bengaluru have emerged as one of the most balanced teams this season..

Virat Kohli leads the run charts and holds the Orange Cap.

Strong support from Rajat Patidar, Phil Salt, Devdutt Padikkal and Tim David has strengthened RCB’s batting.

Delhi Capitals have struggled for consistency despite a strong batting lineup.

Almost a month into IPL 2026, Royal Challengers Bengaluru have evolved into the most complete unit in the competition and they will be eager to strengthen their hold on this tag when they face the struggling Delhi Capitals in Bengaluru on Saturday.

Focus has largely remained on Virat Kohli, and the batting talisman has not disappointed his fans either, holding the Orange Cap for the time being.

But even Kohli would acknowledge that the RCB batting no longer solely depends on him. Skipper Rajat Patidar, Devdutt Padikkal, Phil Salt and Tim David have all left their indelible marks on RCB's victories this season with buccaneering batting efforts, and they will be eager for an encore against DC.

Patidar, in particular, has been impressive with his awesome six-hitting spree, leading the chart with 21 maximums from five matches and three ahead of the marauding Vaibhav Sooryavanshi of Rajasthan Royals.

These efforts have probably freed up Kohli to pursue his craft, calm in the knowledge that there are more shoulders to carry the side's batting.

RCB also have a capable bowling unit under Australian quick Josh Hazlewood. They have found the perfect line and length to be effective at the Chinnaswamy.

Vice-captain Jitesh Sharma hinted as much. "I think this year we are very smart about the wicket, we are adjusting to the wicket, we are tactically working, and I think that's why we are winning all the games at home. I think that shows that we are working smartly and efficiently," Jitesh said after the previous match against Lucknow Super Giants in Bengaluru.

IMAGE: Axar Patel-led Delhi Capitals have struggled for consistency. Photograph: Priyanshu Singh/Reuters

In contrast, the Delhi Capitals are still searching for capable shoulders to scaffold their batting. They have some experienced batters in KL Rahul, Pathum Nissanka, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller and Nitish Rana, but none of them have been consistent so far, and even a fifth place on the table with four points looks like an exaggeration at this point.

Young batter Sameer Rizvi alone has shown some stomach for a fight, scoring two half-centuries and those general failures have aptly reflected in their defeats in the last two matches.

In fact, their two wins this season have come against Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders, both of whom have been struggling more than DC.

Skipper Axar Patel too has been a big let down this season, managing just three wickets and as many runs across four matches.

Similarly, inconsistency plagues them in bowling too. Star left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav looks totally out of sorts having taken just three wickets after leaking nearly 10 runs an over, while pacers Mukesh Kumar and T Natarajan's good moments have been few and far between.

It will be a tough job for them to contain RCB's batting line-up which is currently firing from all cylinders.

Unless Delhi's batters find their own cricketing smarts, the contest will be a lopsided one as it has been the case with the other three previous matches in Bengaluru.

RCB vs DC - Head to Head

They have played 33 matches against each other. Of these, RCB have won 20 games, DC have won 12, and 1 match ended in a no-result. Even though RCB has more wins, their matches are usually very competitive, and DC have often challenged RCB strongly.

Pitch And Weather Report

It's an afternoon start in Bengaluru and it is expected to be hot, with temperatures pf around 33 degrees.

With low humidity, there will be no due in the second innings.

The pitch is expected to be batters' paradise with 203 the average score at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. The pitch has also traditionally offered something for pacers and this trend is expected to continue come Saturday.

Predicted Playing XIs

RCB: Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar, Jitesh Sharma, Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Salam

DC: Prithvi Shaw, Pathum Nissanka, KL Rahul, Sameer Rizvi, Axar Patel, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Lungi Ngidi, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, T Natarajan.

Match Info:

April 18, 3.30pm IST: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals, M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

Where to watch: The match will be broadcast live on Star Sports channels; JioHotstar will stream the match in multiple languages.