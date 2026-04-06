IPL 2026: Will Dewald Brevis' Return Change CSK's Fortunes?

Chennai Super Kings have lost their first three IPL matches -- their second worst start to a season after IPL 2022 when they lost their first four matches.

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Key Points Dewald Brevis is recovering from a side strain and aims to return for CSK's match against Delhi Capitals on April 11, 2026.

Brevis' absence has impacted CSK, who have had a poor start to the IPL 2026 season.

Brevis showed promise in IPL 2025, scoring 225 runs at a high strike rate for Chennai Super Kings.

Chennai Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming said the team is carefully managing Dewald Brevis' recovery and is optimistic that he will be fit for the next match against Delhi Capitals on April 11, 2026.

Brevis missed the first three matches of IPL 2026 due to a side strain. With a five-day gap between CSK's game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru and their next fixture against Delhi Capitals , Fleming is looking forward to getting Brevis back.

Five-time champions CSK, who suffered a 43-run thrashing at the hands of Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Sunday, will look for their first win of the season when they take on Delhi Capitals at their home ground -- the M A Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on April 11.

"We hope he (Dewald Brevis) is going to be right for the next game. We have five days between the next game. We have been conservative, and hopefully, these next five days will go as well as we have planned, and he is ready to go. It's a big loss, but we are looking forward to getting him back," Fleming said during the CSK's match against RCB on Sunday.

Impact Of Brevis' Absence on CSK

Brevis' absence has been a significant blow for CSK, who have lost their first three IPL matches -- the second worst start to their season after IPL 2022 when they lost their first four matches.

In the lead-up to CSK's game against Punjab Kings at Chepauk, Brevis batted at the side nets on the eve of the game (April 2), and he also did throw downs for close to 20 minutes from CSK assistant coach Rajiv Kumar ahead of the clash against RCB.

Brevis Impressed In IPL 2025

Brevis joined Chennai Super Kings as a replacement player in IPL 2025 and quickly emerged as one of the few bright spots in an otherwise disappointing campaign where the five-time champions finished last on the IPL points table.

He scored 225 runs in six innings at a blistering strike rate of 180.00, including an impressive 17 sixes off just 125 balls. CSK retained him for IPL 2026, and once fully fit, he will slot into the middle order.