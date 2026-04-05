IPL 2026: David, Patidar, Padikkal go ballistic as RCB rout CSK

IMAGE: Tim David top-scored for RCB with a blistering 70 not out from 25 balls. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Tim David's explosive 70 off 25 balls and Rajat Patidar's unbeaten 48 off 19 balls powered RCB to a massive total.

Devdutt Padikkal contributed a crucial 50 off 29 balls, setting the stage for RCB's dominant batting performance.

RCB scored 97 runs in the last five overs, capitalising on poor bowling from CSK at the death.

The partnership between Patidar and David yielded 99 runs off just 36 balls, showcasing their aggressive intent.

Virat Kohli's early dismissal was overcome by strong partnerships and aggressive batting from the rest of the RCB lineup.

Tim David, Rajat Patidar and Devdutt Padikkal went ballistic with marauding knocks while bowlers came up with a clinical showing as Royal Challengers Bengaluru trounced Chennai Super Kings by 43 runs in the IPL 2026 match, in Bengaluru, on Sunday.



Padikkal (50, 29 balls) and David (70 off 25b) gave a towelling to the clueless CSK bowlers in an exhibition of mind-blowing range-hitting, and Patidar supported them with an unbeaten 19-ball 48.

IMAGE: Bhuvneshwar Kumar dismissed Ayush Mhatre to complete 200 wickets in the IPL. Photograph: BCCI

The end result of their collective belligerence was RCB's imposing total of 250 for three -- the highest total this season.



CSK continued to be wimpy with the bat too, finishing at 207 all out in 19.4 overs as the five-time winners sank to their third straight defeat this season.



Once Sanju Samson, captain Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ayush Mhatre walked back with just 30 on the board, CSK's chase was doomed.

Key Statistics

This is the first time RCB have won four successive matches against CSK.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar is only the second bowler to tally 200 wickets in the IPL.

RCB smashed a massive score of 250/3 against CSK -- the highest total in IPL 2026 so far.

RCB's batters smashed a total of 19 sixes -- the most for any team against CSK, surpassing the previous record of 17 sixes by Kolkata Knight Riders (2018) and Rajasthan Royals (2020).

IMAGE: Devdutt Padikkal celebrates his half-century. Photograph: BCCI

Pacer Jacob Duffy (2/58) did the bulk of damage with the new ball, getting rid of Samson and Gaikwad as both were caught by Padikkal at first slip.



Samson continued to misfire in the IPL for his new franchise post his inspired batting in the T20 World Cup.

The Kerala batter tried to run Duffy down to thirdman but only managed to edge it to the fielder at slip, to be dismissed for nine -- his third failure in a row.

IMAGE: RCB's players celebrate after Jacob Duffy dismissed CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad. Photograph: BCCI

Mhatre's wicket gave veteran pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar his 200th IPL wicket -- the second bowler to achieve the feat after Yuzvendra Chahal.



Sarfaraz Khan offered brave resistance with a 25-ball 50 but the target was way beyond them on the night.



Sarfaraz was taken out by Krunal Pandya (2/36) and Bhuvneshwar (3/41) returned to oust Prashant Veer (43) to end a 57-run alliance between him and Jamie Overton (37) as as the storied Southern Derby ended without any real spark.



Earlier, Royal Challengers Bengaluru dominated with the bat as Devdutt was involved in two quickfire stands -- 56 from 37 balls with Phil Salt (46) for the second wicket and 58 from 21 balls for the third wicket with Patidar.



They were important alliances for RCB on a Chinnaswamy track with a hint of slowness in the beginning after CSK asked them to bat first.

IMAGE: Sarfaraz Khan smashed a 24-ball half-century to revive CSK after a few early wickets. Photograph: BCCI

Salt was the more dominant partner during the second wicket partnership that helped them get over the early dismissal of Virat Kohli (28), who was dropped on seven by Shivam Dube off Khaleel Ahmed.

Salt's calculated aggression, a six each off Noor Ahmad and Anshul Kamboj, helped the home side finish the Power Play on a rather happy note of 51 for 1.

Padikkal Continues Blazing Form

IMAGE: RCB Rajat Patidar on the attack. Photograph: BCCI

Salt did not last long post the six-over segment, giving a simple catch to Ahmad in the deep off Dube. The dismissal actually changed the tempo of RCB's innings.

Devdutt, who was on 18 off 17 balls till that point, shifted a couple of gears upwards, and smashed Dube for a couple of sixes and a four as RCB's run rate zoomed past the 10-run an over mark for the first time in the innings.

The left-hander fetched his second successive fifty of this IPL through a single off Matt Henry. But he could not stay longer in the middle as an attempt to reverse scoop Jamie Overton left his stumps in disarray.

IMAGE: Tim David and Rajat Patidar. Photograph: BCCI

But by then RCB had milked 62 runs in the overs between 11 and 15, and once Devdutt trudged back Patidar in the company of Tim David built on the foundation.

The Bengaluru side was 153 for 3 after 15 overs, and they added a further 97 runs in the last five overs, also exploiting some poor lines by CSK bowlers at death.

David-Patidar's Explosive Partnership

IMAGE: RCB opener Phil Salt hits a boundary. Photograph: BCCI

Patidar and David were brutal during their fourth wicket association, as the ball flew to all corners of Chinnaswamy and they added 99 runs (36b) for the unbroken fourth wicket.

Patidar was severe on Khaleel, who kept pitching the ball in his wheelhouse, carting him for two six and a four in his fourth and final over.

David biffed Ahmad for three sixes in the 17th over to join the rampage.

The Australian made a mockery of Overton in the 19th over, carting him for four sixes, three in row, as CSK's bowling frailties were exposed once again against a strong batting line-up.

Next Match

April 6, 2026: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings, Kolkata, 7.30 pm IST.