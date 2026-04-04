IPL 2026, RCB vs CSK Preview: Can struggling Super Kings bounce back against Royal Challengers?

The contrasting form of Virat Kohli and Sanju Samson will be in focus when high-flying Royal Challengers Bengaluru and a vulnerable Chennai Super Kings clash in the IPL match in Bengaluru on Sunday.

IMAGE: Sanju Samson: CSK’s hope with the bat! Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Royal Challengers Bengaluru aim to capitalise on their winning momentum against a struggling Chennai Super Kings team in IPL 2026.

RCB's batting, led by Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal, is in strong form, contrasting with CSK's reliance on Sanju Samson to find his rhythm.

RCB's bowling attack has improved significantly, with Jacob Duffy making an immediate impact, while CSK's bowlers have been expensive and ineffective.

CSK's spinners, Noor Ahmad and Rahul Chahar, struggled in their previous match, adding pressure on their pace bowlers to perform against RCB's strong batting line-up.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru will be highly optimistic about pulling off their second win on the bounce in IPL 2026 when they meet Chennai Super Kings, who have been hampered by Sanju Samson's lukewarm start and lack of strong bowling options, in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Royal Challengers are well-rested after their first game on March 28 against Sunrisers Hyderabad, which they won by six wickets at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

That fresh mind and body apart, RCB are an infinitely better side than their rivals now, a stark contrast from the past when the Chennaities were bustling with talent through their ranks.

Now, RCB have that luxury. They have a settled top-order under the watch of Virat Kohli, who has kept himself relevant in the age of range-hitting with an impeccable set of skills.

After a phase of wasted talent, Devdutt Padikkal seemed to have woken up the inner white ball giant, evident in his blistering 26-ball 61 against SRH.

Rajat Patidar seemed to have found peace with his dual role of leading the side and giving meat to RCB middle-order.

RCB's Improved Bowling Attack

But it was in bowling that RCB have massively improved. Once perceived as their Achilles Heel, the Bengalurueans have turned the tide adding some worthy names and made their bowling immune to the vagaries of conditions.

The defending champions were expected to be hamstrung by the absence of Josh Hazlewood but Jacob Duffy stepped in seamlessly, destroying SRH top-order with a three-wicket haul.

He appeared to have struck a chord with the Australian, a connection that was evident in his bowling strategy as he troubled the Hyderabad batters with highly accurate short-pitched deliveries.

Once Hazlewood comes back, which may not happen in the match against CSK, their bowling will be even stronger.

The hosts might also ponder bringing in left-arm pacer Mangesh Yadav in place of Abhinandan Singh for Sunday's match.

Krunal Pandya and Suyash Sharma are not among the T20 spinners elite, but have served RCB's purpose well with stifling middle-over spells and they will now have to contain CSK's able middle-order of Shivam Dube, Sarfaraz Khan and Ayush Mhatre.

The script, rest assured, will continue this weekend too, but CSK would want a change in it.

But, for that, the Chennai bowlers need to change their script. They have given away 338 runs in 30.5 overs for only seven wickets in two matches -- highly inappropriate in the T20 format even considering the batters' aggression.

Their spinners Noor Ahmad and Rahul Chahar came a cropper against Punjab Kings on Friday, conceding 84 runs in eight overs between them even without a trace of dew at Chepauk.

Pacers Matt Henry, Khaleel Ahmed and Anshul Kamboj too are yet to cover themselves with glory.

Their task will be cut out against a confident set of RCB batters at the Chinnaswamy with its short boundaries.

Concerns Over Sanju Samson's Form

While RCB's batting looked in prime touch early, Chennai's batting has some issues to sort out and it starts with Samson's form.

The T20 World Cup winner has so far made 6 and 7, robbing CSK of their expected strong start.

Of course, it's just two matches but Samson needs to find his groove at the earliest to give life to the already sagging campaign of Chennai.

Then there is no better occasion for him than a match against cross-state rivals RCB.

Pitch report

Should be a high-scoring affair as the Chinnaswamy strip has little for bowlers. Later in the evening dew could make things difficult for the bowlers.

Head-to-Head

RCB and CSK have played 35 times. CSK have won 21 times and RCB 13, with one.

Predicted Playing XIs

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (Captain), Tim David, Jitesh Sharma (Wicketkeeper) Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jacob Duffy, Suyash Sharma.

Chennai Super Kings: Sanju Samson (Wicketkeeper), Ruturaj Gaikwad (Captain), Ayush Mhatre, Dewald Brevis, Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Prashant Veer, Jamie Overton, Anshul Kamboj, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed.

Match Info

RCB vs CSK 2026

M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. April 5, 2026, 7:30 PM IST

Where to watch:

The match will be broadcast live on Star Sports from 7.30pm IST, while JioHotstar will stream the match in multiple languages.