'He's one guy who can be very dominant': CSK coach Fleming backs Sanju Samson

Despite Sanju Samson's slow start with Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2026, coach Stephen Fleming remains confident in his abilities and assures full team support as he adjusts to his new role.

IMAGE: Sanju Samson has managed a total of 22 in three games for CSK -- including scores of 6, 7 and 9. Photograph: Sahiba Chawdhary/Reuters

Key Points CSK coach Stephen Fleming voiced strong support for Sanju Samson, assuring he will be supported as he integrates into the team.

Sanju Samson has struggled in his first three IPL 2026 games for CSK after being traded from Rajasthan Royals.

CSK suffered their third consecutive defeat, highlighting the need for Samson and other senior players to contribute.

Chennai Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming emphasised that T20 cricket can change rapidly and a batter in form can be highly dominant, while expressing strong confidence in Sanju Samson, assuring that the team will fully support him as he continues to bled in the CSK setup.

This came after Chennai Super Kings' marquee signing for IPL 2026, Sanju Samson, endured another disappointing outing, failing for the third consecutive match.

CSK suffered a 43-run defeat against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Sunday to suffer their third defeat in a row -- their second worst start to a season after IPL 2022 when they lost their first four matches.

Five-time champions CSK had made a bold move ahead of IPL 2026, trading Sanju Samson from Rajasthan Royals, while parting ways with key all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran in the process.

However, Samson has to failed to live up to his top billing since joining CSK, managing a total of 22 in three games -- including scores of 6, 7 and 9 against Rajasthan Royals, Punjab Kings and RCB.

Chasing a daunting 251 against RCB at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Samson once again failed to score as he was removed for a single-digit score, as CSK slumped to their third straight defeat of the campaign.

"In T20 can change quickly. We saw in the T20 World Cup what can happen, and when a batter gets on a run, he is one guy who can be very dominant. He is one guy who can be very dangerous. So there will be nothing but support and confidence from our side to Sanju as he forges his path in yellow," Fleming told the reporters after the match.

Samson had been the face of Rajasthan Royals for more than a decade, representing the franchise in 11 seasons after joining them in 2013. Samson led the team in 67 matches, winning and losing 33 each. He had his best IPL season in 2024, scoring 531 runs at an average of 48.27 and a strike rate of 153.47, with five fifties.

Fleming's Defence Of Samson

Fleming defended Samson amid his poor run in IPL 2026, stating that the wicketkeeper-batter was still settling into the team.

"It's difficult when you have been at a franchise for some time, and even though he probably feels pretty comfortable, there's still an element of belonging. He's going through the process of connecting with this team, and the team has got five or six changes, so it's not like it's a settled side," Fleming said.

"So there's a little bit of work to be done off the field, which we're doing, just to make the bonds a bit tighter. But he's fine. He's fitted in really well. He's desperate for some runs and to contribute, along with Ruturaj and the other senior players," Fleming stated.