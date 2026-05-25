IPL 2026: RCB skipper Patidar flags bat-ball imbalance ahead of Qualifier 1 vs Titans

Rajat Patidar said IPL's 200-plus scoring trend is making bowling tougher, but insisted Royal Challengers Bengaluru will focus on execution and attack ahead of Qualifier 1 against Gujarat Titans.

IMAGE: Gujarat Titans boast one of the most reliable and highly rated top-orders while Royal Challengers Bengaluru have arguably the most effective new-ball attack in the IPL. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Rajat Patidar said IPL 2026’s 200-plus scoring trend is making life increasingly difficult for bowlers, especially pacers, due to flat pitches, short boundaries and dew.

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain stressed that even 220–250 totals are no longer safe, but said teams must adapt and focus on execution rather than conditions.

Patidar sidestepped the controversy over the IPL final shift from Bengaluru to Ahmedabad, saying it is beyond his control and RCB are focused on reaching the title match.

Ahead of the Qualifier 1 against Gujarat Titans, both camps called it a balanced contest where bowling consistency and calm execution under pressure will decide the outcome

Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain Rajat Patidar on Monday admitted that bowlers were finding it increasingly difficult to survive in an IPL dominated by 200-plus totals, while sidestepping the controversy over moving the final from Bengaluru to Ahmedabad.

Ahead of RCB's Qualifier 1 clash against Gujarat Titans at Dharamsala on Tuesday, Patidar acknowledged how even scores in excess of 220-250 were no longer safe in the tournament and that it was a matter for concern for bowlers, especially pacers.

"I feel it is more challenging for the bowlers. The wickets are batting friendly, boundaries are smaller and there is dew as well. Especially for fast bowlers, even a small mistake goes for six," Patidar said during the pre-match media interaction.

"But whatever wicket or conditions we get, we just try to do our best on that. It is not in my hands to decide how the wickets should be," he added.

Patidar Evades Question on Venue Shift

Patidar was measured in his response when asked about the IPL final being shifted from Bengaluru to Ahmedabad.

"It's not in my control. This is a historic site, so wherever the final is going to be, that's where it is going to be. We are focused on reaching the final," he said.

The BCCI moved the title clash to Ahmedabad citing operational issues and local political complications, including excessive ticket requests and crowd management concerns.

RCB and GT, who finished the league stage with identical points, will battle for a direct spot in the final in what Patidar described as a contest between two evenly matched teams.

"Both teams have done pretty well throughout the season. On the given day, whichever team executes its plans better and stays calm under pressure, is going to win," he said.

• Dharamsala holds the key to RCB vs GT showdown

We Are Not Here to Just Defend

Patidar asserted that RCB would continue with their aggressive approach despite the high-scoring nature of the tournament.

"Our strength is bowling. The way we bowl in the Powerplay will be very crucial and everyone in the team knows that we are not here to defend, we are here with the mindset of attacking," he said.

"We will look for early wickets and that's what we have done so far. Doing the same thing again and again will make the difference," he added while praising the pace trio of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood and Rasikh Salam.

Patidar also backed veteran seamer Bhuvneshwar despite an expensive outing in the previous game.

"He is an experienced bowler. He knows about his strengths. The way he is talking to the junior bowlers, his presence in the team is very important," he said.

Asked about the availability of opener Phil Salt, who recently returned from England after getting his injured finger treated, Patidar did not give a straight answer.

"He is fit and doing drills but we have not decided the Playing XI yet," he said.

Dahiya Stresses Bowling Consistency

Meanwhile, Gujarat Titans assistant coach Vijay Dahiya echoed Patidar's assessment of the upcoming contest, calling it a battle between two balanced sides.

"The moment you say battle, yes, it's going to be a battle. We have met twice this season and it's 1-1. Both teams are equally matched with big players on both sides," Dahiya said.

Dahiya emphasised the importance of bowling consistency in a season dominated by high scores.

"At the end of the day, you need a solid bowling unit. What stands out for both teams is the consistency of their bowling attacks and the belief shown by captains and management in those bowlers," he said.

He reserved special praise for GT pace spearhead Mohammed Siraj and his partnership with fellow quicks under coach Ashish Nehra.

"The chemistry between the bowlers is phenomenal. They understand each other mentally and skill-wise. A lot of credit goes to Ashish Nehra for the way he handles them," Dahiya said.

• IPL 2026, Qualifier 1: Gill vs Kohli: The Royal battle for final spot

Dharamsala Conditions to Favour Batters

The former India wicketkeeper also said high-altitude Dharamsala conditions would favour strokeplay but experienced spinners could still make an impact.

"There is not much role for spinners here traditionally because of the high altitude and smaller boundaries, but quality spinners always find a way to contribute," he said.

Dahiya also highlighted the technical strength and adaptability of batters like Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan and Virat Kohli in an era increasingly dominated by power-hitting.

"If you are technically and mentally strong, you can change your game according to the situation and format. Virat has done it for years, and the way Shubman Gill has played this season shows how strong he is mentally as well," he said.

He further revealed that star spinner Rashid Khan had rediscovered his rhythm after difficult seasons impacted by injuries and surgeries.

"The hunger to improve is still there despite everything he has achieved. GT supported him when he was not at his best and now he is giving back to the team," Dahiya added.