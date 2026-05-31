HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Cricket » IPL 2026: RCB one step away from second IPL crown

IPL 2026: RCB one step away from second IPL crown

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 31, 2026 16:19 IST

x

Ravichandran Ashwin predicts Royal Challengers Bengaluru will win the IPL 2026 final due to their fearless approach, despite Gujarat Titans' home advantage.

IPL 2026 final

IMAGE: GT's home advantage is the only significant factor in their favour, while RCB have a more complete team. Photograph: IPL/X

Key Points

  • Ravichandran Ashwin believes RCB are favourites to win the IPL 2026 final against Gujarat Titans.
  • RCB's fearless and attacking approach gives them an edge over GT, according to Ashwin.
  • Ashwin praises experienced players like Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Krunal Pandya for their performance this season.
  • RCB must maintain their aggressive brand of cricket and avoid becoming conservative in the final.

Former Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin believes Royal Challengers Bengaluru will enter the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 final as favourites despite the Gujarat Titans enjoying home advantage and a formidable record at their fortress.

Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru take on Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2026 Final, with both sides chasing their second title in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

 

RCB's Attacking Approach and Key Players

Ashwin highlighted RCB's fearless, attacking approach and praised experienced performers like Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Krunal Pandya for stepping up this season. Ashwin feels GT's familiarity with home conditions is the only significant factor working in their favour, while RCB have the more complete side.

Ashwin's Strategy for RCB's Victory

He added that regardless of whether they bat or bowl first, RCB should stick to their aggressive brand of cricket and avoid becoming conservative, describing the final as "RCB's to lose".

"The fact that GT are playing at their home ground, and that they've dominated there and made it a fortress, is something that's really going to give them that extra fillip going into the final. The two teams have very contrasting approaches. RCB have been willing to take that extra risk. They have a team with a few fighters in Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Krunal Pandya, who have turned up the heat this season. GT's home ground and their familiarity with those conditions are the last piece of the puzzle standing between RCB and a second title. For RCB, it doesn't matter whether they bat or bowl first, it is their final to lose. They are going in as the favourites. Whatever they do, they must not regress or play any less attacking cricket than they have throughout the season," Ashwin said on JioHotstar.

While RCB are aiming to successfully defend their crown, the Gujarat Titans will be chasing their second IPL title after their memorable triumph in 2022.

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi

RELATED STORIES

RCB Heavy Favourites Against Gujarat Titans in IPL 2026 Final
RCB Heavy Favourites Against Gujarat Titans in IPL 2026 Final
Shubman Gill fires warning to RCB before IPL 2026 final
Shubman Gill fires warning to RCB before IPL 2026 final
IPL 2026: 'RCB can defend title': Raina backs Bengaluru
IPL 2026: 'RCB can defend title': Raina backs Bengaluru
IPL 2026: GT vs RCB Preview: Titans face red-hot Royal Challengers Bengaluru
IPL 2026: GT vs RCB Preview: Titans face red-hot Royal Challengers Bengaluru
IPL 2026: RCB vs GT Preview: Can batters fire on Chinnaswamy pitch?
IPL 2026: RCB vs GT Preview: Can batters fire on Chinnaswamy pitch?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Maharajas' Among 11 Of The World's Grandest Trains

webstory image 2

15 Sensational Mango Recipes

webstory image 3

9 Things To Know About Sugar Substitute Stevia

VIDEOS

WATCH: Abhishek Banerjee Attacked by Mob in Sonapur, Clothes Torn Amid Chaos3:12

WATCH: Abhishek Banerjee Attacked by Mob in Sonapur,...

TMC Kalyan Banerjee seen with heavy bandages on head after alleged attack0:12

TMC Kalyan Banerjee seen with heavy bandages on head...

Video: Massive Dust Storm Plunges Rajasthan's Bikaner Into Near-Darkness1:01

Video: Massive Dust Storm Plunges Rajasthan's Bikaner...

IPL 2026

IPL 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO