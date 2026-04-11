IPL 2026: Mentor Karthik finds positives in RCB's heavy defeat to Rajasthan Royals

'It's important to understand that in a tournament like the IPL, it's a marathon; you're not going to win every game. But if the team keeps showing character, keeps fighting, that's how you excel.'

IMAGE: Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru suffered their first defeat of IPL 2026, going down to Rajasthan Royals by six wickets in Guwahati on Friday, April 10. 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Dinesh Karthik highlights RCB’s resilience despite six-wicket loss to Rajasthan Royals.

Rajat Patidar’s composed innings stands out on a difficult pitch.

Karthik acknowledges RR's strong batting performance.

RCB prepare for next match against Mumbai Indians with confidence.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru batting coach and mentor Dinesh Karthik praised the team’s fighting spirit after their six-wicket defeat to Rajasthan Royals in their first away match of IPL 2026.

Karthik said losses are part of a long tournament like the IPL, stressing the importance of consistency in effort and attitude.

He said the team’s ability to keep competing under pressure would help them succeed over time.

"It's important to understand that in a tournament like the IPL, it's a marathon; you're not going to win every game. But if the team keeps showing character, keeps fighting, that's how you excel," said Karthik.

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Patidar shines on a difficult pitch

He noted that the pitch was not easy for batting, with the ball not coming on well. In those conditions, he described the team’s total as a strong effort.

"I felt the pitch was not that easy to bat on. It wasn't really coming on, and Dev's dismissal just showed that the pitch was sticking. In spite of all the challenges that we had, to get to the score that we did was a wonderful effort."

The former Team India wicketkeeper/batter Karthik singled out skipper Rajat Patidar for special praise, highlighting both his stroke play and awareness of the match situation.

He said Patidar showed composure by batting deep into the innings and handling pressure well.

"Rajat Patidar was special. It's great to see him play so well, not just in terms of shot-making but also in understanding the situation of the game. The way he made sure he was there almost right till the end shows his character. We are very happy as a group to see how well he reacted to that tough situation."

He also appreciated the contributions of Venkatesh Iyer and Romario Shepherd.

Karthik said Iyer adapted quickly after being asked to step in unexpectedly and made a valuable impact, while Shepherd played a useful innings.

"Venkatesh Iyer wasn't originally slotted in to bat, but he was told late that he might need to step in. For him to grab his opportunity with both hands and make an impact was wonderful. I'm sure he's going to have a bright season whenever he gets the opportunity. Shepherd also batted nicely. I'm sure he would have wanted more, but it was good to see him bat the way he did."

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Karthik acknowledges RR batters' effort

With the ball, Karthik said the team made a good start by dismissing Yashasvi Jaiswal early. He also welcomed the return of Josh Hazlewood, who struck in the opening over.

"We got an early wicket in Jaiswal, which set the tone. It's great to have Josh Hazlewood back, and as always, he got his job done in the first over."

However, he acknowledged that a strong batting performance from the opposition proved decisive. Despite that, he said taking the game deep reflected the team’s resilience.

"But as it happens in the IPL, there was an extraordinary knock, and they batted beautifully. Still, to take the game that deep after the start they had tells you the character in this team."

Karthik also praised Krunal Pandya for his leadership, noting his ability to handle pressure, experiment with field placements and deliver in key moments.

"He's a fighter. In clutch situations, he brings out strong performances. He thought out of the box, set interesting fields, and showed how to bowl under pressure."

He thanked the fans for their support in Guwahati, saying the team felt encouraged despite the result not going in their favour.

"It's amazing to come to Guwahati and still see so much support. There were so many people backing us. It's a great feeling. Yes, the result didn't go our way, but we tried our best and did everything possible to make it a good match."

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RCB shift focus to Mumbai clash

RCB will next face the Mumbai Indians in Mumbai on Sunday, April 12, 2026.

"Mumbai is a great venue to bat. It's a full house and one of the better grounds in terms of history. I'm sure it'll be a great match, and we'll put our best foot forward to cross the line," he added.

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