IPL 2026: RCB calmer than last year, clarity about roles: Krunal Pandya

Krunal Pandya credits Royal Challengers Bengaluru's improved team chemistry and Virat Kohli's unwavering passion as key factors for success in IPL 2025.

IMAGE: RCB all-rounder Krunal Pandya was the player of the match in the IPL 2025 final against Punjab Kings. Photograph: Krunal Pandya/Instagram

Key Points Krunal Pandya notes a calmer and more understanding atmosphere within the RCB camp compared to last year.

Pandya believes RCB players now have a better grasp of their roles and each other's strengths and weaknesses.

Krunal Pandya highlights the importance of staying calm and present during high-pressure situations in cricket.

The atmosphere in the Royal Challengers Bengaluru camp is much calmer than last year and players have a lot more understanding of their roles this season, said all-rounder Krunal Pandya.

RCB won the Indian Premier League trophy for the first time in 18 years in 2025. All-rounder Pandya was the player of the match in the final against Punjab Kings at Ahmedabad, returning 4-0-17-2 as RCB won the title clash by six runs.

"I feel that this year there is a much calmer atmosphere. Last year it was a new team, and everyone got to know each other. This year many players understand their roles and each other's strengths and weaknesses," Pandya said in a video posted by RCB.

"When I get into the big occasions, I feel that if God has got you here, then there is a reason behind it and sometimes I think that these big occasions are actually made for me. I feel the pressure, but I think about how I can be calm and in the present moment and do what is required," he said.

Virat Kohli's Enduring Legacy

Pandya said RCB icon Virat Kohli would easily rank among the greatest players in any era of cricket.

"Virat is a classic example. You can see that hunger; you can see that passion in how he sees the game and how much he wants that victory. If Virat Kohli had been born in any (some other) generation, he would still be one of the greats. He is not competing with anyone else," he said.