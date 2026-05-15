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Home  » Cricket » IPL 2026: RCB bring in Gleeson, Kuldip replaces Khaleel for CSK

IPL 2026: RCB bring in Gleeson, Kuldip replaces Khaleel for CSK

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
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May 15, 2026 17:14 IST

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Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru have announced Kuldip Yadav and Richard Gleeson as replacement players for the injured Khaleel Ahmed and Nuwan Thushara.

Richard Gleeson

IMAGE: Richard Gleeson represented CSK and Mumbai Indians in the 2024 and 2025 editions of IPL. Photograph: RCB/X

Key Points

  • Chennai Super Kings replace injured Khaleel Ahmed with Kuldip Yadav for Rs 30 lakh.
  • Royal Challengers Bengaluru sign Richard Gleeson as a replacement for Nuwan Thushara for Rs 1.6 crore.
  • Kuldip Yadav previously played for Rajasthan Royals in the IPL.

Chennai Super Kings on Friday named Delhi left-arm pacer Kuldip Yadav as the replacement for Khaleel Ahmed, while Royal Challengers Bengaluru brought in Englishman Richard Gleeson to fill in for Nuwan Thushara for the remainder of IPL 2026.

IPL Injury Replacements

Both Khaleel and Thushara have been ruled out due to injuries.

 

Kuldip will join CSK for Rs 30 lakh, whereas Gleeson will join RCB for a fee of Rs 1.6 crore, the IPL said in a statement.

Kuldip made his IPL debut for Rajasthan Royals in 2021 and has featured in three games for the franchise.

Gleeson has featured in six T20I games for his country, taking nine wickets.

He represented CSK and Mumbai Indians in the 2024 and 2025 editions of the league, featuring in two games for CSK and one for Mumbai Indians respectively.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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