IPL 2026: Ravichandran Ashwin reveals how he made it to CSK

Ravichandran Ashwin shares how the late VB Chandrasekhar played a crucial role in his selection for Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League, shaping his successful cricket career.

IMAGE: Ravichandran Ashwin recalls a match-winning performance in a Chennai league final that caught the attention of CSK decision-makers. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Ravichandran Ashwin credits VB Chandrasekhar for recognising his potential and securing his place in Chennai Super Kings.

CSK's strong team environment and off-field management allowed players to focus on cricket without distractions, contributing to their success.

Ashwin highlights the contributions of domestic players like Murali Vijay and Subramaniam Badrinath to CSK's success.

Ashwin expresses his desire to have finished his IPL career at Chepauk, a ground close to his heart.

Former India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has revisited his early journey into the Indian Premier League, recalling how a standout performance in Chennai league cricket and the backing of late mentor VB Chandrasekhar paved the way for his selection in Chennai Super Kings.

Speaking on JioStar's 'The Ravichandran Ashwin Experience', Ashwin said he remains grateful for the people who helped shape his career, especially Chandrasekhar, who played a key role in identifying his potential at a time when finger spinners were considered less effective in the shortest format.

Chandrasekhar's Impact on Ashwin's Early Career

"I've always wanted to stay grateful. People come into your life, lay a stepping stone for you, and then move on, and for me, that person was VB Chandrasekhar," Ashwin said, remembering his mentor.

"He's no longer with us, a life gone too soon. In Chennai's league cricket, I was playing for Chemplast against MRF at Pachaiyappa's ground when T20 was new, and people felt spinners had no role, especially the finger spinners," Ashwin added.

Recounting the defining moment, Ashwin spoke about a crucial league final at Chepauk where he delivered a match-winning spell that caught the attention of CSK decision-makers.

"During the auction, CSK had already picked Muttiah Muralitharan, and I thought my chances were gone. Then came the final... I took six wickets. Kasi Viswanathan and Kris Srikkanth were there, and after I got Player of the Match, Srikkanth said, 'What, CSK didn't pick you? Hey Kasi, take him," he recalled.

Ashwin's Gratitude and CSK's Supportive Environment

Following the performance, Ashwin said he received a call the next day from Chandrasekhar, who encouraged him to keep developing his game while acknowledging his potential.

"He told me, 'I've been watching you for five years... you'll learn a lot. Learn as much as you can--you can go far, your attitude is good,' and gave me the contract," Ashwin added.

Ashwin began his IPL journey with the Super Kings in 2008 and quickly became an integral part of their success. He played a key role in the franchise's triumphs, winning the IPL titles in 2010 and 2011, along with the Champions League T20 trophies in 2010 and 2014.

Ashwin later returned to CSK for the 2025 season for a fee of Rs 9.75 crore, marking a homecoming to the franchise where he made his name. In the intervening years, he represented defunct Rising Pune Supergiant, Punjab Kings (formerly Kings XI Punjab), Delhi Capitals, and Rajasthan Royals, gaining experience across multiple IPL setups before returning to Chennai.

CSK's Success Factors: Teamwork and Management

Ashwin also credited the strong team environment and exceptional off-field management at CSK as key reasons behind their sustained success during the 2010-2015 period in the IPL.

Ashwin further said CSK's balanced squad and supportive system allowed players to focus entirely on cricket without external distractions.

He also highlighted the contribution of domestic players such as Murali Vijay, Subramaniam Badrinath, and Shadab Jakati, along with Wriddhiman Saha, who adapted well to different roles within the team setup.

"I think Chennai was one of those early teams with not just good batsmen, but many quality bowlers too. Along with that, a few domestic players came through, like me, Murali Vijay, Badrinath, and Shadab Jakati, who many may not know but played a heroic role for CSK. He was the captain of Goa at that time. Wriddhiman Saha was also picked and used in the middle order, and he performed," Ashwin said.

"That was the kind of cricketing environment Chennai had," he noted

Ashwin further emphasised the importance of CSK's strong off-field support system, which ensured players and their families were well taken care of throughout the season.

"You didn't have to worry about anything off the field. Family logistics, tickets, rooms, travel, everything was taken care of," he said.

Ashwin's IPL Journey and Fond Memories of Chepauk

Finishing his IPL career with CSK, Ashwin recalled, "When I got the chance to play for CSK again, the first thought was that I could finish where I started. I intended to play for 2-3 years. It didn't happen; that's a different story. I won't go there now. But where it started, it finished there. And I had another small dream to finish at Chepauk. I couldn't do that."

Ashwin said, "My last IPL game was in Delhi. But if I had played at Chepauk, it would have been even better. Because my last ODI game was at Chepauk. There are many memories on that ground, it's very close to my heart."