IPL 2026: Dhruv Jurel's Insight Leads to Rajasthan Royals' Victory Over Gujarat Titans

A strategic bowling change, prompted by Dhruv Jurel and executed by Jofra Archer and Tushar Deshpande, propelled Rajasthan Royals to a thrilling victory over Gujarat Titans in a high-stakes IPL game.

IMAGE: Tushar Deshpande celebrates with teammates after dismissing Rashid Khan. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

● SCORECARD Key Points Rajasthan Royals secured a narrow victory against Gujarat Titans due to a late bowling change.

Dhruv Jurel suggested that Jofra Archer bowl the 19th over, a decision that proved crucial.

Tushar Deshpande successfully defended 10 runs in the final over, restricting Gujarat Titans' scoring.

Riyan Parag credited Jurel's strategic insight for the successful bowling plan.

Rashid Khan acknowledged Gujarat Titans' strong start but noted the loss of momentum in the middle overs.

Jofra Archer was initially slated to bowl the 20th over, but Rajasthan Royals skipper Riyan Parag, influenced by Dhruv Jurel, made a late decision to have the England speedster bowl the 19th, with Tushar Deshpande bowling the final over.

This proved to be a pivotal moment for Deshpande, who, despite past injuries, defended 10 runs by conceding only four, restricting GT to 204 for 8 in pursuit of a 211 victory target.

"Riyan changed his mind. He (Deshpande) was going to bowl the 19th, and I was going to bowl the last. Everything that could have gone right in the field, went right, and I am proud of the boys," Archer said after the game, having conceded only five runs in the penultimate over.

Skipper Riyan credited Jurel for the strategic shift.

"I was actually going to switch the order but credit to Jurel - he asked me to go with Jofra for the 19th. Wanted to go as fast as possible and as straight as possible," the RR skipper said.

"It was just incredible. Took a chance - to go full and fast, and the boys delivered. I was so excited they executed the way they wanted," Riyan added.

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Archer all praise for Deshpande

Archer, known for his hard length and block hole deliveries, praised Deshpande's perfect execution of blockhole deliveries.

"Practice and a game can be two different things. It is just about adapting."

Rashid Khan and Kagiso Rabada had brought GT close to victory, but the stand-in skipper gave a catch which was snapped by Archer in the deep.

"Initially, when he hit it, I thought it was going to six. I just ran and hoped for the best, and thankfully it went in."

Archer noted that taking pace off the ball wasn't an option on Saturday's track, so both he and Deshpande bowled at full tilt.

"One day, we will have to bowl pace-on and pace-off (on other days). Slower balls were not staying in, so we had to go pace-on."

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We lost momentum, admits Rashid Khan

Rashid said it was a great effort from his bowlers to restrict Rajasthan Royals to 210 for 6, but his team was a bit short with the bat, losing the momentum in middle.

"Well, I think, we bowled really well, especially the way they have started to restrict them under like, 210. I think it was a great effort on this wicket by the bowlers. And then we started really well with the bat too. I felt we have given a great start with the openers. And then I felt in the 12th and 13th overs, we lost back-to-back wickets," he said.

"That's something which really put us on the back foot. But I think, if they were there, it wasn't that hard to score, but I think in that period of time, we just lost the momentum of the game. Well, I feel, on the wicket like this, 9-10 per over, it's not that the hard job to be done," he said.

Rashid said GT were on the course for a win but lost the momentum midway.

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