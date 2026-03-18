IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals unveil jersey for new season

IMAGE: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Ravi Bishnoi with captain Riyan Parag pose with the new jersey. Photographs: Kind Courtesy Rajasthan Royals/X

Key Points Rajasthan Royals launch new jersey for IPL 2026.

Riyan Parag leads the side, with Ravi Bishnoi among key additions.

Sanju Samson exits; Jadeja and Sam Curran join in major trade.

Rajasthan Royals unveiled their new jersey for the IPL 2026 season at an event in Jaipur on Wednesday, marking the start of a new campaign for the inaugural champions.

The franchise, which won the first IPL title in 2008, shared the launch on social media with the message: “New look, same Halla Bol.”

Newly appointed captain Riyan Parag attended the launch along with young batter Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi.

The players showcased the new kit as the team prepares for the upcoming season.

Bishnoi's return adds local flavour

Bishnoi, 25, was bought for ₹7.2 crore in the mini auction last December. A native of Jodhpur, his signing is seen as a homecoming, having earlier been associated with the franchise as a net bowler.

The Royals are expected to travel to Guwahati on March 26 for their opening match against Chennai Super Kings on March 30.

Major squad changes ahead of season

The franchise was part of a major trade ahead of IPL 2026. Long-time captain Sanju Samson moved to CSK after representing Rajasthan for over a decade.

In return, Rajasthan acquired Sam Curran and Ravindra Jadeja. Jadeja returns to the Royals, having been part of their title-winning squad in 2008 under Shane Warne.