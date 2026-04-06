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Home  » Cricket » IPL 2026: Rain wins, but SRK thrills fans at Eden Gardens

IPL 2026: Rain wins, but SRK thrills fans at Eden Gardens

By REDIFF CRICKET
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Last updated on: April 06, 2026 23:28 IST

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Shah Rukh Khan waves to fans at Eden Gardens as rain forces KKR vs PBKS IPL match to be called off, with both teams sharing points.

Shah Rukh Khan waves out to fans at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Monday, during rain-interrupted IPL match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings

IMAGE: Shah Rukh Khan waves out to fans at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Monday, during rain-interrupted IPL match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings. Photographs: Abhijit Addya/Reuters

Key Points

  • Shah Rukh Khan attended the KKR vs PBKS IPL match at Eden Gardens.
  • He later waved to fans from the balcony, drawing huge cheers.
  • SRK was joined by daughter Suhana Khan.
  • SRK interacted with KKR CEO Venky Mysore during the delay.

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan was spotted at the Indian Premier League game between Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Monday.

KKR owner Shah Rukh was joined by daughter Suhana as they waited patiently while rain interrupted the match. 

 

Shah Rukh was seen in an intense discussion with Venky Mysore, CEO and MD of KKR as the rain kept pouring in, with resumption of the game far from close.  

Shah Rukh Khan at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Monday

At around 10.30 pm, SRK came down to the balcony and waved out to his fans as they cheered on seeing their heartthrob.

Rain had the last word on the night as the game never resumed, match being called off due to wet outfield and both teams took one point each.

This was KKR's first point this IPL season, having lost three matches on the trot.  

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