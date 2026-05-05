Rahul on impact of fatherhood: 'I don't overthink anymore'

KL Rahul says fatherhood has transformed his mindset, bringing calm and clarity to his cricket while helping him manage pressure and rediscover joy in the game.

IMAGE: KL Rahul and wife Aathiya Shetty welcomed daughter Evaarah in March 2025. Photograph: KL Rahul/Instagram

Delhi Capitals (DC) opener KL Rahul revealed how fatherhood has helped him maintain a positive mindset and furthered his growth in cricket.

Key Points Fatherhood has brought immense happiness and calmness to K L Rahul's life.

Rahul believes fatherhood has positively impacted his cricket by reducing overthinking and increasing enjoyment.

Rahul described fatherhood as the “most beautiful phase” of his life, though balancing cricket and family time remains challenging.

The Delhi Capitals opener welcomed daughter Evaarah with Athiya Shetty in early 2025.

Speaking on JioStar's Superstars, Rahul reflected on the life-changing experience of becoming a father and how it has influenced both his personal and professional life.

"Fatherhood has been the most beautiful thing for me. I always felt I had calmness and happiness in my life, but I was so wrong. You don't truly know happiness, peace or joy until you hold your baby. This is the most beautiful phase of my life, and I'm enjoying every bit of it. It's hard leaving her behind," he said.

Rahul married Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty in January 2023. The couple welcomed their daughter, Evaarah, in early 2025.

"I thought it would get easier as she grows up, but I was wrong; it's only getting harder now that she's running and trying to talk. She's travelled for a few games, and ideally, I'd love to play, come back to my daughter, spend time with her, and then go out again. But that's not always possible," he added.

Fatherhood has improved Rahul's mental approach

The Delhi Capitals opener also revealed that fatherhood helped him put the stresses of his career into perspective.

"At the same time, it makes coming back even more special. When I see her smile, when she gives me a hug and a kiss, everything is forgotten, all my injuries, pain, and worries. That has helped my cricket as well over the last year," said Rahul.

He went on to explain how his approach to the game has evolved since becoming a father.

"I don't overthink the game anymore, which has made it exciting again," Rahul added.

"When I'm out there for those 4-5 hours, I'm completely switched on, and I just go out, enjoy the game, and try to do my best," he shared.