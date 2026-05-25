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IPL 2026: Rahane reveals why Varun risked broken toe to play

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
3 Minutes Read

May 25, 2026 11:27 IST

Varun Chakaravarthy

IMAGE: Varun Chakaravarthy's injury management involved close coordination between the KKR medical staff, the BCCI's Centre of Excellence and the Indian team physios. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points

  • Varun Chakaravarthy played for KKR despite a fractured left toe and earlier hand fractures.
  • Decision to continue playing was cleared by KKR, BCCI, and team medical staff.
  • Rahane said physios assessed that the injury risk would not worsen with gameplay.
  • Varun’s willingness to play despite pain was highlighted as commitment to the team. 

Kolkata Knight Riders captain Ajinkya Rahane said the decision to continue playing mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy despite a fractured left toe was taken only after clearance from the medical staff.

Medical Clearance Behind the Decision

Chakaravarthy suffered a hairline fracture earlier this month during KKR's clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad when a straight drive from Ishan Kishan struck his shoe. It was the third fracture the spinner sustained this season, having earlier played through two finger fractures on his non-bowling left hand.

"See, our team's physios and the physios of BCCI and the Indian team, there was a discussion among them. I don't get involved in that at all. That's their department. My department is how's the player's mindset, does the player want to play or not, how big is the risk?" Rahane told reporters after KKR's final league match on Sunday.

 

"Yes, it's important to consider the health factor, to stay fit. Your injuries shouldn't increase. Yes, we think about that. But the physios felt that his injuries won't increase."

Despite the fracture, Chakaravarthy continued to play for KKR.

Painful But Persistent Season

As a centrally contracted India player, Chakaravarthy's injury management involved close coordination between the KKR medical staff, the BCCI's Centre of Excellence and the Indian team physios.

There is a standard protocol under which franchises keep the BCCI informed about the condition of centrally-contracted players, especially when there is a risk of aggravating injuries.

Rahane said Chakaravarthy's willingness to continue despite the pain reflected his commitment to the team.

"Varun was eager to play. And he gets all the credit because in that injury, you show how important the team is for you. Varun was completely ready. Yes, we had to give him a break in one match because he was in a lot of pain. But he thought he could play. That communication came from him," Rahane said.

"When a player says he can play, it sends a positive message to the physios and the team that he wants to play. He showed his eagerness to play. And the injury risk management was done by the physios. They thought the injury wouldn't increase," he added. 

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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