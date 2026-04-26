IPL 2026: Raghuvanshi's controversial dismissal sparks outrage

A contentious 'obstructing the field' decision against Angkrish Raghuvanshi ignited controversy and left the KKR camp stunned during their match in Lucknow, raising questions about the umpire's judgement.

IMAGE: Replays suggested Angkrish Raghuvanshi may have altered his running line, leading to the obstructing the field call. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Angkrish Raghuvanshi was given out for obstructing the field in a controversial decision during a KKR match.

The umpire's decision to rule Raghuvanshi out sparked immediate debate and frustration within the KKR camp.

The dismissal of Raghuvanshi for obstructing the field is expected to be a major talking point in cricket circles.

A contentious obstructing the field call stole the spotlight as Angkrish Raghuvanshi was sent back in dramatic fashion, triggering disbelief and frustration in the KKR camp in Lucknow on Sunday.

In doing so, he became the first player in IPL 2026 to be dismissed in this manner.

Off a length ball from Prince Yadav, Raghuvanshi tapped it towards mid-on and set off for a quick single, only to be sent back halfway. As he turned and dived to make his ground, Mohammed Shami fired in a throw that struck him.

Controversial Umpire Decision

What followed was tense. There was an immediate appeal and the decision went upstairs. Replays suggested Raghuvanshi may have slightly altered his line while running back. The third umpire deemed it enough to rule obstruction and he was given out for 9 off 8 balls.

KKR Camp's Reaction

The reaction said it all. Raghuvanshi walked off visibly upset, venting his frustration, while members of the KKR camp -- including head coach Abhishek Nayar were left questioning the call. It’s the kind of decision that will spark plenty of debate.