HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Cricket » IPL 2026: Raghuvanshi's controversial dismissal sparks outrage

IPL 2026: Raghuvanshi's controversial dismissal sparks outrage

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 26, 2026 20:21 IST

x

A contentious 'obstructing the field' decision against Angkrish Raghuvanshi ignited controversy and left the KKR camp stunned during their match in Lucknow, raising questions about the umpire's judgement.

Angkrish Raghuvanshi

IMAGE: Replays suggested Angkrish Raghuvanshi may have altered his running line, leading to the obstructing the field call. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points

  • Angkrish Raghuvanshi was given out for obstructing the field in a controversial decision during a KKR match.
  • The umpire's decision to rule Raghuvanshi out sparked immediate debate and frustration within the KKR camp.
  • The dismissal of Raghuvanshi for obstructing the field is expected to be a major talking point in cricket circles.

A contentious obstructing the field call stole the spotlight as Angkrish Raghuvanshi was sent back in dramatic fashion, triggering disbelief and frustration in the KKR camp in Lucknow on Sunday.

In doing so, he became the first player in IPL 2026 to be dismissed in this manner.

Angkrish Raghuvanshi

Off a length ball from Prince Yadav, Raghuvanshi tapped it towards mid-on and set off for a quick single, only to be sent back halfway. As he turned and dived to make his ground, Mohammed Shami fired in a throw that struck him.

 

Controversial Umpire Decision

Angkrish Raghuvanshi

What followed was tense. There was an immediate appeal and the decision went upstairs. Replays suggested Raghuvanshi may have slightly altered his line while running back. The third umpire deemed it enough to rule obstruction and he was given out for 9 off 8 balls.

KKR Camp's Reaction

The reaction said it all. Raghuvanshi walked off visibly upset, venting his frustration, while members of the KKR camp -- including head coach Abhishek Nayar were left questioning the call. It’s the kind of decision that will spark plenty of debate.

Angkrish Raghuvanshi

Angkrish Raghuvanshi

Angkrish Raghuvanshi

Angkrish Raghuvanshi

Angkrish Raghuvanshi

Angkrish Raghuvanshi

Angkrish Raghuvanshi

REDIFF CRICKET

RELATED STORIES

Powell Blames Umpiring Error and Slow Pitch for KKR's IPL Defeat
Powell Blames Umpiring Error and Slow Pitch for KKR's IPL Defeat
KKR's Rahul Tripathi reprimanded for Code of Conduct breach
KKR's Rahul Tripathi reprimanded for Code of Conduct breach
IPL 2026 Angkrish Raghuvanshi: KKR's Lone Warrior In Early Storm
IPL 2026 Angkrish Raghuvanshi: KKR's Lone Warrior In Early Storm
Kohli FUMES After Umpire Howler!
Kohli FUMES After Umpire Howler!
KKR's Karthik reprimanded for breaching IPL code of conduct
KKR's Karthik reprimanded for breaching IPL code of conduct

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Say Cheese: India's Own 9 Special Varieties

webstory image 2

Xavier To Banganapalli: Which Mango Grows Where

webstory image 3

9 Wonderful Indian Mango Varieties Going Extinct

VIDEOS

Video: Trump Ducks For Cover, Then Evacuated As Shots Heard At Press Dinner3:56

Video: Trump Ducks For Cover, Then Evacuated As Shots...

Janhvi Kapoor Redefines Style with This Bold Look 1:10

Janhvi Kapoor Redefines Style with This Bold Look

Rihanna Wins Hearts in Mumbai with Stunning Appearance1:34

Rihanna Wins Hearts in Mumbai with Stunning Appearance

IPL 2026

IPL 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO