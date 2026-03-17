IPL 2026: Race To Buy RCB In Final Stretch...

IMAGE: The process to find a new owner for Royal Challengers Bengaluru began in November last year by current owners United Spirits Ltd, the Indian arm of global beverage major Diageo. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Manipal Hospitals' Dr Ranjan Pai along with US private equity firm KKR and Singapore investment major Temasek is one of the bidders for RCB.

Swedish private equity firm EQT and Premji Invest, the investment office backed by Wipro founder Azim Premji, have also submitted a bid.

RCB's valuation is likely to surpass $2 billion.

IPL champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru could soon have a new owner after two consortiums submitted binding bids ahead of the March 16, 2026, deadline.



It is also not clear if Manchester United co-owner Avram Glazer owned Lancer Capital had submitted their bids before the deadline for submission of bids ended at 5 pm on Monday.



'One consortium is led by Manipal Hospitals' Dr Ranjan Pai along with US private equity firm KKR and Singapore investment major Temasek. The other is a combine of Swedish private equity firm EQT and Premji Invest, the investment office backed by Wipro founder Azim Premji,' said a report in Moneycontrol.com.



Interestingly, Serum Institute's Adar Poonawalla, who had submitted a non-binding

earlier for the proposed transaction and was linked with a joint bid with private equity firm TPG, decided to drop out and did not submit a binding bid, the report further added.It learnt that RCB's valuation is likely to surpass $2 billion.The effort to find a new owner for RCB, currently valued at around $105 million as per Forbes India,by current owners United Spirits Ltd, the Indian arm of global beverage major Diageo.Theduring RCB victory celebrations also accelerated the move to sell the team.United Spirits acquired RCB from original owner Vijay Mallya after his business ventures collapsed in 2016.