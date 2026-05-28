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Home  » Cricket » IPL 2026: Rabada ready for fearless Sooryavanshi challenge in Qualifier 2

IPL 2026: Rabada ready for fearless Sooryavanshi challenge in Qualifier 2

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 28, 2026 18:41 IST

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The in-form Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will be up against a formidable Gujarat Titans bowling line-up in IPL 2026 Qualifier 2 on Friday.  

Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been in superb form through IPL 2026

IMAGE: Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been in superb form through IPL 2026, Photograph: BCCI

A blockbuster is expected when the Gujarat Titans (GT) gear up to face the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Qualifier 2 of the 2026 Indian Premier League in New Chandigarh on Friday.

Key Points

  • Gujarat Titans will face Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026 Qualifier 2 in New Chandigarh on Friday.
  • GT bounced into the knockout clash after losing to Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Qualifier 1.
  • Rajasthan Royals will bank heavily on teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.
  • The South African pacer added that he would still treat Vaibhav like any other batter.
 

Gujarat Titans who lost to Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Tuesday, is packed with world-class bowlers like Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Rashid Khan among others.

And Gujarat Titans' Rabada, who will counter Sooryavanshi in the Qualifier 2 in Mullanpur on Friday, hoped to get the better of the youngster in the crunch game.

"He has got really fast hands, and he is fearless at the moment. There is not an ounce of fear in his body, and that's how you really are when you are young. It really fascinates me. It is great to see that the game is well and truly alive. What I think is that he is just another batter, and I try to get the better of him," the South African said.

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