Gaikwad problem exposed as Ashwin steps in

Former India spinner R Ashwin suggests Chennai Super Kings captain Ruturaj Gaikwad tweak his batting technique to improve his form in the ongoing IPL season.

IMAGE: Ruturaj Gaikwad's lean patch with the bat continued against Kolkata Knight Riders. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points R Ashwin believes CSK's recent wins will alleviate pressure on captain Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Ashwin advises Gaikwad to adjust his batting approach by playing more 'down the ground' early in his innings.

Dale Steyn credits Sanju Samson's century for sparking CSK's resurgence and boosting team confidence.

Gaikwad has struggled for runs, scoring only 63 runs in five games, leading to discussions about a change in the opening partnership.

Former India off-spinner R Ashwin believes Chennai Super Kings' back-to-back wins will help ease the pressure on skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad, while also urging the out of form opener to make a slight adjustment to his approach at the start of his innings.

After opening their campaign with three successive defeats, five-time champions CSK have bounced back with wins over Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders.

"The fact that he's got a couple of wins as a captain should really ease him into this tournament. Honestly, if I was sitting in the dugout or if I were Ruturaj Gaikwad, I wouldn't be too fussed. T20 is a game where you need to show intent constantly," Ashwin said on JioStar.

Gaikwad, however, has struggled for runs at the top, managing just 63 in five games, with a high score of 28. There has also been growing chatter around young Ayush Mhatre opening alongside Sanju Samson, with the skipper potentially moving down to No. 3.

Ashwin's Advice to Gaikwad

Ashwin suggested a technical tweak, urging Gaikwad to play "more down the ground" early in his innings.

"There's just one small thing I would ask for. If you look at Ayush Mhatre or Sanju Samson, they took the right options by going down the ground.

"Whereas Ruturaj has been going across the line a bit more and getting caught early. It would serve him well if he took it slightly easier at the start of his innings, looked to time the ball, and played more down the ground," Ashwin said.

Steyn Praises Samson's Impact

Meanwhile, former South Africa pacer Dale Steyn felt Samson's century against Delhi Capitals sparked CSK's resurgence.

"That hundred the other day, what it does for the dressing room, there's a spark in the team right now. And it all started with that hundred from Sanju Samson. He gets a hundred, Overton picks up a couple of wickets, you get a win under your belt," Steyn said.

"Winning IPL games is really difficult. Sometimes they are there on a platter and you still lose them. So once you win one, the confidence within the team jumps remarkably."