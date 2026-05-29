IPL 2026, Qualifier 2: Sooryavanshi shines as Royals set Titans challenging target

Sooryavanshi's explosive innings, well-supported by Ravindra Jadeja and Donovan Ferreira, propels Rajasthan Royals to a commanding total against Gujarat Titans in the IPL Qualifier 2.

IMAGE: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scored a restrained 96 off 47 balls, which included 8 fours and 7 sixes, in the IPL Qualifier 2 against Gujarat Titans in New Chandigarh on Friday. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Sooryavanshi's dominant batting display anchored the Royals' innings after an early loss of wickets.

Ravindra Jadeja's strategic promotion and aggressive play provided crucial support in the middle overs.

Sooryavanshi capitalised on a dropped catch to reach his sixth IPL fifty, punishing Gujarat Titans.

Ferreira's explosive hitting in the final over significantly boosted the Royals' total.

IMAGE: Mohammed Siraj celebrates after dismissing Yashaswi Jaiswal early. Photograph: BCCI

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi played some astonishing shots in a brilliantly paced 96 off 47 balls before Donovan Ferreira smashed Rashid Khan for four sixes in the 20th over to push Rajasthan Royals to 214 for 6 against Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 2 of the Indian Premier League in Mullanour on Friday.

There was a bigger crowd in attendance than on Wednesday night, and the majority of them turned up to watch the 15-year-old go about his belligerent business.

They got more than their money's worth with Sooryavanshi continuing to boss the best bowlers around, including Kagiso Rabada and Jason Holder on this occasion.

IMAGE: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi sweeps one to the boundary. Photograph: BCCI

Having lost Yashavi Jaiswal and Dhruv Jurel inside the second over, Sooryavanshi needed to adapt on a used surface where Mohammed Siraj, Rabada and Prasidh Krishna came with a clear plan: bowl back of a length into the body and throw in the odd bouncer to contain Sooryavanshi.

With the same pitch picked for the second game in a row, the ball did not come on to the bat as nicely as it did in the Eliminator.

Sooryavanshi's Adaptable Innings

IMAGE: Shubman Gill takes the catch to dismiss Dhruv Jurel. Photograph: BCCI

Sooryavanshi was not able to time the ball early on, the bowlers not giving him anything to free his arms.

Despite the challenges thrown at him, Sooryavanshi was still able to play awe-inducing shots with the best one being a straight six off a 153 kmph back of length delivery from Rabada.

IMAGE: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Ravindra Jadeja during their crucial partnership Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Promoted to number four considering the situation, Ravindra Jadeja (45 not out off 35) played his part perfectly by going after the pacers, particularly Krishna, who bowled too short in his opening over. Struggling with a tennis elbow, Jadeja got retired hurt after the eighth over before returning to support Ferreria in the death overs (38 not out off 11).

Key Moments And Missed Opportunities

IMAGE: Jason Holder celebrates the wicket of Riyan Parag. Photograph: BCCI

Sooryavanshi also had luck going his way as he was dropped by Sai Sudharshan on 46. However, he went on to complete his sixth fifty of the tournament and made GT pay by going on the offensive in the middle overs.

After dominating Rabada despite being hit on the helmet by the South African, Sooryavanshi played a couple of audacious forehands off Jason Holder, who again was impressive in the middle overs.

A well-deserved century was there for the taking like it was on Wednesday night, but Sooryavanshi was holed out in third man for the second game in a row, off a short ball from Rabada.

Ferreira's Late Overs Blitz

IMAGE: Donovan Ferreira hit Rashid Khan for four sixes in a 27-run final over. Photograph: BCCI

GT were on course to limit Royals under 200 but the decision to hand the ball to Rashid in the final over did not pay off. On a forgettable night, Ferreira picked him for a barrage of sixes for a potentially game-changing 27-run over.

Key Statistics:

The 50 off 31 balls is Sooryavanshi’s slowest IPL fifty; the previous slowest was off 27 balls, vs CSK in Delhi last year.

This is his eighth 50-plus score in the IPL.

Fastest to 1000 IPL runs (by innings)

21 - Shaun Marsh

23 - Lendl Simmons

23 - Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

24 - Devon Conway

25 - Matthew Hayden

25 - Sai Sudharsan