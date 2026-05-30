IPL 2026 Qualifier 2: Sai Sudharsan suffers freak dismissal in successive matches

Sai Sudharsan faced an unlucky hit-wicket dismissal in the IPL Qualifier 2, marking his second consecutive match with such a freak exit.

IMAGE: Sai Sudharsan's bat slips out of his hand during the IPL 2026 Qualifier 2 against Rajasthan Royals at Mullanpur on Friday. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Sai Sudharsan dismissed in a bizarre hit-wicket incident during IPL Qualifier 2.

This marks Sudharsan's second consecutive match with a freak dismissal.

Sudharsan's unfortunate exit cut short his innings of 58 runs off 32 balls.

The dismissal stunned both his captain, Shubman Gill, and the Gujarat Titans dressing room.

Gujarat Titans opener Sai Sudharsan endured another bizarre hit-wicket dismissal, the second freak exit in successive matches, cutting short his fine innings against Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2 of the Indian Premier League at Mullanpur on Friday.

Sudharsan's Impressive Innings Cut Short

The left-hander, who has been among Gujarat's most consistent batters this season, looked in fine touch until his unfortunate dismissal for a 32-ball 58.

He drove a low full toss on the off side for a four, but the bat flew out of his hands and struck the stumps, leaving his skipper Shubman Gill at the other end and the GT dressing room stunned.

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Rare Occurrence in Cricket

IMAGE: Sai Sudharsan reacts after being out hit-wicket. Photograph: BCCI

What made the dismissal even more unusual was the similarity to his previous outing, where too he fell in freak fashion.

Back-to-back dismissals of such nature are rare in top-level cricket.

Sudharsan had started confidently, timing the ball well and rotating strike with ease before the unfortunate dismissal. His reaction summed up the frustration as he walked back disappointed.

With his third hit-wicket dismissal in the IPL, the southpaw has joined Andre Russell and Shoaib Malik, who have also got out in similar fashion thrice.