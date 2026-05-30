'Take the occasion out': Shubman Gill reveals Gujarat Titans winning formula

Shubman Gill explains how Gujarat Titans easily got past Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2 of IPL 2026.

IMAGE: Shubman Gill takes a bow after completing a magnificent hundred in the IPL 2026 Qualifier 2 against Rajasthan Royals in Mullanpur on Friday. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Key Points Shubman Gill's century propels Gujarat Titans to the IPL 2026 final with a seven-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals.

Gill's 104 off 53 balls overshadowed Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's impressive 96 for Rajasthan Royals.

Gujarat Titans opening partnership of 167 runs between Gill and Sai Sudharsan set the foundation for victory.

Riyan Parag acknowledged that Rajasthan Royals's score was par, but felt 240 would have been more challenging to defend.

Gujarat Titans aim to maintain a fearless approach in the final, focusing on playing good cricket regardless of the outcome.

Not playing to the occasion brings out the best in Gujarat Titans, said Shubman Gill, after his side qualified for the final of IPL 2026 with a commanding seven-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals, in Mullanpur, on Friday.

Gill smacked 104 off 53 balls, which included 15 fours and three sixes, to eclipse the first-innings heroics of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi who scored a calculated 96, to power Gujarat Titans to victory in Qualifier 2.

Gill's Mindset And Gujarat Titans' Mantra

"(The) feeling is really good. But (a) quick turnaround, so tomorrow (Saturday) we'll just rest and recover and then go there and assess conditions," Gill told the broadcaster after the match.

"If you don't play the occasion it brings the best out of us and that's what we spoke about. Let's take the occasion out and play some good cricket. Whether we win or lose, we should play good cricket," he said while revealing GT's mantra.

Repeat Of Qualifier 1 In IPL Final

The IPL final this year will be a repeat of Qualifier 1, in which defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru had beaten Gujarat Titans by 92 runs.

GT's win on Friday was built on a 167-run opening stand between Gill and Sai Sudharsan (58), who was dismissed hit-wicket for a second straight match.

Key Partnership And Unusual Dismissal

"We complement each other and each other's game very well. When we are batting out there our communication is very good. One of us has to take down one of the bowlers and we are very good in deciding which bowler to take on," Gill said.

"I don't think anyone has seen that (hit-wicket) happen in two games. I saw some video on social media about taping his hands, and I think I'll have to do that," he said.

Gill's Knock And Rajasthan Royals Perspective

Talking about his knock, Gill said he wanted to finish the game for the Titans.

"I was in the kind of zone where I was just looking at the gaps and the bowler and see my zone and try to hit it there. That's what happens when you're batting well; you see the gaps and middle it," Gill said.

"At one point we thought we could restrict them to 180-190, but they made 210 (214/6)... so we just wanted to get a good start. I wanted to finish it off but got out."

Parag's Assessment Of The Score

Rajasthan Royals skipper Riyan Parag said a score of around 240 would have been challenging.

"It was a par score; it was defendable. I felt after the heavy roller it got better in the second innings. In the first innings, the bowlers got some grip, and the slower ones did well. I thought 230 would have been a par score (and) a score around 240 would have been challenging," he said.

Praise For Sooryavanshi And Royals' Performance

The Royals captain said Sooryavanshi's 96 was a calculated knock.

"I can't put it into words. There's one way where you slog and score many runs. But he doesn't slog; you could see his innings today - he calculates and plays his shots.

"I can't say how, but hopefully he will go on to do well in his career, do well for the Rajasthan Royals and win us a second title."

Riyan praised his side for making the play-offs despite their inexperience.

"To sum it up in one sentence, there were many positives. We weren't supposed to qualify, given that many players were young and inexperienced, but many youngsters performed well and can only improve from here," he said.