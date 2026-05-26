IPL 2026: Patidar's 33-Ball Carnage Powers RCB To Mammoth 254 In Qualifier 1

Rajat Patidar smashed a stunning 93 off 33 balls as Royal Challengers Bengaluru piled up 254/5 against Gujarat Titans in IPL Qualifier 1 after a brutal late assault in Dharamsala.

IMAGE: Rajat Patidar hammered 9 sixes and five fours en route a 33-ball 93 in Qualifier 1 against GT. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Skipper Rajat Patidar smashed a sensational 93 off just 33 balls.

RCB blasted 114 runs in the final six overs, including 86 in the last five.

Virat Kohli scored a quickfire 43 while Devdutt Padikkal contributed 30.

Gujarat Titans briefly fought back through Jason Holder and Rashid Khan.

Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru rode on a brutal assault from skipper Rajat Patidar to post a daunting 254 for five against Gujarat Titans in IPL Qualifier 1 in Dharamsala on Tuesday.

Patidar turned the game on its head with a sensational 33-ball 93, smashing nine sixes and five fours after surviving two dropped chances, as RCB plundered 86 runs in the last five overs to seize complete control of the contest. In fact, they got 114 runs off last six overs.

IMAGE: Virat Kohli hits a four. Photograph: BCCI

The innings began at a furious pace with Venkatesh Iyer (19) taking on Mohammed Siraj with audacious strokeplay, including three early boundaries, before Kagiso Rabada dismissed him for 19 soon after being hit for a six.

During his lively spell, Rabada also tested Virat Kohli with sharp bounce and pace in an engaging duel, but the RCB talisman weathered the challenge to score a brisk 43. Alongside Devdutt Padikkal (30), Kohli ensured RCB maintained momentum, helping the side to a commanding 76 for one in the powerplay.

GT stall RCB's charge in middle overs

IMAGE: Jason Holder celebrates the wicket of Virat Kohli. Photograph: BCCI

GT clawed their way back through disciplined middle-overs bowling.

Rashid Khan delivered tight overs while Jason Holder struck twice in three deliveries to remove Kohli and Padikkal, slowing RCB's charge significantly. Kulwant Khejroliya too kept things tidy initially as the Titans appeared to have regained control.

Patidar makes GT pay for double reprieve

IMAGE: Rajat Patidar celebrates his half-century. Photograph: BCCI

However, the game swung dramatically in the 14th over when Patidar, then on 18 and 20, was dropped twice off Prasidh Krishna. GT's fielding unravelled soon after as Khejroliya leaked 28 runs in an error-prone over featuring misfields, two no-balls and a wide.

IMAGE: Krunal Pandya hits out. Photograph: BCCI

Patidar capitalised mercilessly, tearing into both Khejroliya and Rashid Khan, while Krunal Pandya provided solid support in a rapid 95-run partnership. Krunal made 43 before Rabada broke the stand, but by then Patidar had completely shifted the momentum in RCB's favour.

IMAGE: Kagiso Rabada celebrates with team-mates after taking the wicket of Venkatesh Iyer. Photograph: BCCI

The RCB captain brought up his fifty with a six off Rabada and continued the carnage till the end, ensuring the title holders finished with one of the highest totals in IPL playoff history.

Key Statistics

RCB's 254/5 is the highest score by a team in a IPL playoffs match, overtaking the previous record of 233/3 by Gujarat Titans against Mumbai Indians in the Qualifier 2 match in IPL 2023.

The 28 runs conceded by GT pacer Kulwant Khejroliya is now the second most expensive over by a bowler in the IPL playoffs matches.

Jason Holder dismissed Virat Kohli for the fourth time in 53 balls bowled in 10 innings in T20 cricket.

This was the seventh 50-plus stand between Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal this season -- the second most by a pair in a single season of IPL.

Rajat Patidar's strike rate of 281.81 is the highest for a captain in an innings of 50 or more in IPL history.

Next Match:

May 27, 2026, 7.30 pm IST: IPL Eliminator: Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, New Chandigarh.