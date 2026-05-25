IPL 2026, Qualifier 1: Gill vs Kohli: The Royal battle for final spot

IMAGE: RCB claimed the top spot owing to a superior net run rate. Photograph: BCCI

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's pursuit of back-to-back Indian Premier League titles will run into the season's most disciplined bowling attack when they face Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1 in Dharamsala on Tuesday, with a direct place in the final at stake.

Both teams ended the league stage on 18 points after 14 matches, but RCB claimed the top spot owing to a superior net run rate.

Key Points It’s RCB’s explosive batting lineup (repeatedly crossing 200 runs this season) vs. GT's relentless bowling machine.

The high-altitude Dharamshala venue will dictate the powerplay. Virat Kohli must negotiate Kagiso Rabada's extra bounce early, while Josh Hazlewood will look to exploit Shubman Gill under the lights.

Mohammed Siraj will use his intimate knowledge of his old franchise to target an aggressive, returning Phil Salt at the top.

GT’s lethal middle-over spin duo of Rashid Khan and Sai Kishore faces a direct tactical threat in RCB skipper Rajat Patidar, an elite player of spin.

The Powerplay: High-Altitude Fireworks

Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans have arguably been the two most complete sides of IPL 2026, though they have taken contrasting routes to the playoffs. RCB, under skipper Rajat Patidar, built their campaign around aggressive batting and a far more reliable bowling unit than in previous seasons.

The defending champions repeatedly crossed 200 this season and benefited immensely from the experience of the iconic Virat Kohli at the top and the pace duo of Josh Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar with the ball.

Their ability to win away from home and close out tight matches made them one of the most consistent sides of the league phase. RCB also carry the advantage of recent familiarity with conditions in Dharamsala, where they sealed a crucial win against Punjab Kings earlier this month.

The Middle Overs: Patidar vs. Spin Kings

GT, meanwhile, have surged into the playoffs on the back of a formidable bowling attack and a top order that rarely allowed pressure to build. Captain Shubman Gill, the elegant Sai Sudharsan and explosive wicketkeeper-batter Jos Buttler have provided solidity and firepower in equal measure.

But it is GT's bowling that has stood out in the second half of the season. The pace trio of Mohammed Siraj, Kagiso Rabada and Prasidh Krishna has consistently struck with the new ball, while Rashid Khan and left-arm spinner R Sai Kishore have controlled the middle overs expertly.

GT head into the knockout clash with strong momentum after hammering Chennai Super Kings by 89 runs in their final league game.

Match-ups in Qualifier 1

The contest could eventually hinge on a handful of key match-ups.

Kohli against Protea pace ace Rabada promises to be one of the defining battles of the evening, especially with the extra bounce available in Dharamshala. Kohli's ability to negotiate the early burst from GT's quicks could shape RCB's powerplay.

Similarly, Phil Salt's attacking intent against Siraj, who knows the RCB setup intimately after previous seasons with the franchise, could dictate the early tempo. Salt is back to compete in the play-offs after flying back to treat his finger injury. He lends solidity to RCB line-up.

At the other end, Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar will test Gill and Sudharsan with movement under lights. RCB's seamers have enjoyed success this season by attacking the top order early, and GT's reliance on their top three makes those first six overs critical.

The middle-overs duel between Rashid Khan and RCB's right-heavy batting unit could also prove decisive, although skipper Patidar's strong game against spin gives Bengaluru an important counter-option.

With both sides evenly matched on points and packed with match-winners, Tuesday's Qualifier 1 shapes up as a battle between RCB's batting depth and GT's relentless bowling machine.

Head to head

Out of their 8 historical clashes, both teams have won 4 apiece—and every single game was won by the side chasing. Neither side has figured out how to defend a total against the other.

Pitch and weather report

Dharamsala is a certified batting paradise this season. We've seen three games here so far in 2026.

Two distinct factors are going to make life miserable for bowlers are the Altitude Effect and the dew factor. The stadium's high altitude means thinner air. The ball travels faster and carries further, turning mishits into sixes.

The evening weather will be a crisp 20–24°C with clear skies, which means heavy dew will wet the outfield in the second innings.

Winning the toss isn't just an advantage tonight; it’s a cheat code. With a flat track, altitude assistance, heavy dew making the ball slippery later on, and that 8-0 chasing streak between these teams, the captain who wins the toss will bowl first without a second thought.

Predicted Playing XIs

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Venkatesh Iyer/Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (C), Jitesh Sharma (WK), Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Salam Dar.

Impact Player: Tim David

Gujarat Titans: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (C), Jos Buttler (WK), Nishant Sindhu, Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Arshad Khan, Mohammed Siraj.

Impact Player: Prasidh Krishna

Match info:

May 26, 7:30 IST: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans, Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala

Where to Watch: The match will be broadcast live on Star Sports from 7.30 pm IST, while JioHotstar will stream the match in multiple languages.