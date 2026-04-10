Will faltering Sunrisers make amends against Punjab Kings?

The stage is set for an exciting IPL clash as Punjab Kings, known for their team spirit, meet Sunrisers Hyderabad, who are aiming to overcome their batting inconsistencies.

IMAGE: Sunrisers Hyderabad, despite their reputation for explosive batting and big totals, have faltered in IPL 2026 largely due to top-order collapses. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Key Points Punjab Kings demonstrate strong team unity and winning mentality, successfully chasing high scores and overcoming challenges.

Sunrisers Hyderabad struggle with top-order collapses and inconsistent performances from key bowlers.

Prabhsimran Singh emphasises Punjab Kings' focus on collective success over individual achievements in the IPL.

Nitish Kumar Reddy and Heinrich Klaasen are key batting performers for Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Harsh Dubey's powerplay bowling is a bright spot for Sunrisers Hyderabad, needing to maintain his form.

A plucky Punjab Kings will back themselves against a star-studded, yet inconsistent, Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League match in Mullanpur on Saturday.

Considering how they have started the season, PBKS must be disappointed about sharing a point with KKR in their last game due to rain.

Led by Shreyas Iyer, PBKS have come to symbolise what a winning unit should look like, whether it is chasing down a 200-plus total with ease against Chennai Super Kings in a sea of yellow or overcoming former champions Gujarat Titans on a tricky Mullanpur surface.

They were on course for a third successive win against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens, with Australian quick Xavier Bartlett wreaking havoc, before heavy rain and a thunderstorm forced them to share a point with the hosts.

As opener-keeper Prabhsimran Singh, fresh off a 500-plus run breakout season, put it, PBKS are focused on collective success over Orange or Purple Cap pursuits, a mindset reflected in Cooper Connolly's unbeaten 72 against Gujarat Titans and Vijaykumar Vyshak's growing impact with the ball.

Sunrisers Hyderabad's Challenges

However the same cannot be said about Sunrisers Hyderabad, who despite their reputation for explosive batting and big totals have faltered this season largely due to top-order collapses as seen against RCB and LSG when the dangerous opening pair of Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma fell cheaply.

Adding to their woes, SRH have seen little impact from the likes of Harshal Patel and Jaydev Unadkat.

The batting efforts of Nitish Kumar Reddy and Heinrich Klaasen were among the few positives for SRH against LSG.

Spinner Harsh Dubey has shown glimpses of brilliance in the powerplay and he would be expected to carry on with his form.

Jaydev Unadkat conceded 50 runs in 23 balls in the last game and the Saurashtra strongman would be itching to make amends. The left arm pacer had a tough job of defending nine runs in the last over against LSG but was not able to contain the opposition.

PBKS vs SRH: Head-to-Head

Sunrisers Hyderabad enjoy a dominant head to head record against Punjab Kings with 17 victories out of 24 matches played.

Notably, SRH are unbeaten in their last four games against Punjab Kings.

Predicted Playing XIs:

Punjab Kings: Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Prabhsimran Singh (wicketkeeper), Cooper Connolly, Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Ishan Kishan (Captain, wicketkeeper), Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Heinrich Klaasen, Liam Livingstone, Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harsh Dubey, Shivang Kumar, Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat