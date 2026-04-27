Will Riyan Parag Rise To The Challenge Against Punjab Kings?

Riyan Parag must step up his performance as Rajasthan Royals take on the in-form Punjab Kings in a crucial Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter.

IMAGE: Rajasthan Royals captain Riyan Parag has struggled to get going this IPL, with 88 runs in 8 innings at a strike rate of just over 112. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Punjab Kings have emerged as a consistent and formidable team in the IPL.

Shreyas Iyer's leadership and batting prowess have been crucial for Punjab Kings' success.

Rajasthan Royals have lost momentum after a strong start to the IPL season.

Riyan Parag faces mounting pressure to perform and lead the Rajasthan Royals effectively.

Punjab Kings' destructive opening duo of Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh have been instrumental in their victories.

Riyan Parag, a captain short of runs, will need to lead from the front to challenge a peerless Punjab Kings in their Indian Premier League match in Mullanpur on Tuesday.

In the Shreyas Iyer-Ricky Ponting era that began last year, Punjab Kings have scripted a sensational turnaround, making them the most consistent and assuring unit in the competition, attributes they longed for ages.

Punjab Kings' Impressive Turnaround

Virat Kohli owned the tag of chase-master with his remarkable consistency over the years and now Iyer too is on that path. As a leader and batter, he has displayed commendable calm in high-pressure situations to help Punjab Kings stay unbeaten in the tournament thus far.

Iyer has led brilliantly but the team as a whole too has functioned like a well oiled unit. Last season, they managed to defend the lowest total in IPL history and on a scorching Saturday in New Delhi, Iyer and Co. gunned down a record 265-run target with ridiculous ease.

Key Players Driving Punjab Kings' Success

The six wins in seven games (one washout) has also been made possible by the destructive opening duo of Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh, who put their team on course for a historic chase at Kotla by hammering 116 runs in the powerplay.

Punjab Kings bowlers took a beating in that match but considering the batting friendly conditions and small ground dimensions, they could not be blamed much.

Rajasthan Royals Seek To Regain Momentum

Playing their last game of the season here before hosting their final three league games of the season in Dharamsala, Punjab Kings will be expected to steamroll Rajasthan Royals.

The Royals have lost momentum in the middle phase of the tournament having won their first four games. While teen sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has produced jaw dropping performances, the team has not been able to maintain consistency.

Pressure Mounts On Riyan Parag

Eight games into the season, captain Parag has failed to deliver in the middle order, collecting just 88 runs in eight innings at an underwhelming strike rate of 112.82. The pressure on him is mounting with every game.

Sunrisers Hyderabad were able to chase down 229 against the Royals comfortably in the night game on Saturday. Their fielding too left a lot to be desired.

"I think different venues everyday, different games, different ways to approach it. I feel we don't know how Chandigarh is going to be as of now. I mean, they chased down a big score, yes, in Delhi, but Chandigarh is a new ground and a new wicket, a new soil. So hopefully, it doesn't go to that extent," said Parag.

Batting first, Punjab Kings had pummelled 254 in their previous game at their home ground.

The Royals would be hoping to bowl first considering the phenomenal chasing abilities of Iyer and his team.

Head To Head

Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals have faced off against each other 30 times. Punjab have won 13 of those while Rajasthan have pocketed 17 (including Super Over wins).

In in their last six encounters it's even-stevens with both winning three apiece.

Weather and Pitch Report

The temperature in Mullanpur is expected to be around 30 degrees Celsius on Tuesday evening. No rain is expected but dew factor will have massive role.

The pitch has been a batter's paradise with 193 the average score, with some help for pacers. The team that wins the toss will prefer to chase.

Predicted XIs:

Punjab Kings: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer, Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh

Rajasthan Royals: Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Tushar Deshpande, Nandre Burger, Brijesh Sharma

Match Info:

April 28, 2026. 7.30 pm IST: Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals, Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, New Chandigarh