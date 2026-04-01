HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Cricket » IPL 2026: Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans - The Picture That's Winning Hearts...

IPL 2026: Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans - The Picture That's Winning Hearts...

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article

April 01, 2026 01:19 IST

x

'Spirit of Cricket' moment steals the show in Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 clash in Chandigarh on Tuesday.

Punjab Kings' Nehal Wadhera has his laces tied by Sai Sudharsan during the Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 match at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, New Chandigarh, on Tuesday

IMAGE: Punjab Kings' Nehal Wadhera has his laces tied by Sai Sudharsan during the Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 match at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, New Chandigarh, on Tuesday. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

Key Points

  • Nehal Wadhera’s shoelaces came undone during his innings at 110/3.
  • GT’s Sai Sudharsan stepped in to tie them, drawing widespread praise.
  • IPL’s official handle shared the image, calling it a ‘Spirit of Cricket’ moment.

In a tournament like the Indian Premier League, where every six and every wicket is cheered, often there are moments within contests that win hearts of fans.

- ALSO READ: IPL 2026: 'I was just trying to enjoy': Connolly dazzles on debut

 

One such moment was during the IPL 2026 match between Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans in Mullanpur, Chandigarh on Tuesday.

Punjab Kings' Nehal Wadhera walked out to bat with the score on 110 for 3 in 12.1 overs. 

During his brief stay at the crease, he shoe laces came undone. Gujarat Titans' Sai Sudharsan got down to help tie the laces, the moment that was captured for posterity. 

'Spirit of Cricket' tweeted the IPL alongside the picture. 

'Forget sixes; this is the real highlight of the match,' wrote a fan in reply to the tweet. 

Here's looking forward to more meaningful moments through the rest of IPL 2026. 

REDIFF CRICKET

RELATED STORIES

Gill Blames Batting Failure for GT's Loss to Punjab Kings
Gill Blames Batting Failure for GT's Loss to Punjab Kings
'I was just trying to enjoy': Connolly dazzles on debut
'I was just trying to enjoy': Connolly dazzles on debut
Shami opens up about retirement, questions India snub
Shami opens up about retirement, questions India snub
IPL Mourns Passing of Broadcast Engineer Ian Langford
IPL Mourns Passing of Broadcast Engineer Ian Langford
Jadeja Lauds 'Fearless' Sooryavanshi's Rare Talent
Jadeja Lauds 'Fearless' Sooryavanshi's Rare Talent

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Dal Ka Chilla: 20-Min Recipe

webstory image 2

Calcutta Of Yesterday, In Black And White

webstory image 3

11 Khichdi Recipes Fit For A King

VIDEOS

Ameesha Patel attends Filmygyan's 30 million bash in Mumbai0:32

Ameesha Patel attends Filmygyan's 30 million bash in Mumbai

Fresh Snowfall hits Pir Panjal range after overnight rainfall0:25

Fresh Snowfall hits Pir Panjal range after overnight...

Goods train tanker derails in Andhra's Nellore, services disrupted1:02

Goods train tanker derails in Andhra's Nellore, services...

IPL 2026

IPL 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO