IPL 2026: Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans - The Picture That's Winning Hearts...

'Spirit of Cricket' moment steals the show in Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 clash in Chandigarh on Tuesday.

IMAGE: Punjab Kings' Nehal Wadhera has his laces tied by Sai Sudharsan during the Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 match at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, New Chandigarh, on Tuesday. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

Key Points Nehal Wadhera’s shoelaces came undone during his innings at 110/3.

GT’s Sai Sudharsan stepped in to tie them, drawing widespread praise.

IPL’s official handle shared the image, calling it a ‘Spirit of Cricket’ moment.

In a tournament like the Indian Premier League, where every six and every wicket is cheered, often there are moments within contests that win hearts of fans.

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One such moment was during the IPL 2026 match between Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans in Mullanpur, Chandigarh on Tuesday.

Punjab Kings' Nehal Wadhera walked out to bat with the score on 110 for 3 in 12.1 overs.

During his brief stay at the crease, he shoe laces came undone. Gujarat Titans' Sai Sudharsan got down to help tie the laces, the moment that was captured for posterity.

'Spirit of Cricket' tweeted the IPL alongside the picture.

'Forget sixes; this is the real highlight of the match,' wrote a fan in reply to the tweet.

Here's looking forward to more meaningful moments through the rest of IPL 2026.