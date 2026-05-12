Punjab Kings Not Planning Major Changes Despite Recent Losses

Despite a recent slump and fielding errors, Punjab Kings' coach Sairaj Bahutule insists the team will maintain its current strategy and personnel in the ongoing IPL season.

IMAGE: Punjab Kings have now lost four games on the trot after DC pulled off a three-wicket win at Dharamsala on Monday. Photograph: Mihir Singh/Reuters

Key Points Punjab Kings spin-bowling coach Sairaj Bahutule confirms no major team changes despite recent losses.

Poor catching at crucial moments is identified as a major concern for Punjab Kings.

Punjab Kings have dropped five catches in their last two matches, impacting momentum.

The team aims to reflect on errors and learn from the recent defeat against Delhi Capitals.

Despite the slump, Punjab Kings remain focused on turning their performance around.

Punjab Kings spin-bowling coach Sairaj Bahutule said the team will not be making any major changes despite losing their fourth game on the trot, while admitting that poor catching at crucial junctures is a major concern.

Punjab Kings had begun the season in dominant fashion, winning six matches in a row to sit atop the table during the opening phase of the league. But the Shreyas Iyer-led side has since hit a slump, losing their last four matches.

Fielding Woes Hamper Punjab Kings' Performance

Fielding lapses -- particularly dropped catches -- have repeatedly hurt the team at vital moments. In the last two matches, Punjab have dropped five catches.

"Again, today unfortunately we dropped a few catches at the crucial time. We will reflect, but again, no time for us to really brood about it," Bahutule said at the post-match press conference.

"I think the team that has been doing so well. Yes, we have lost a few games. We will again reflect on certain areas only. There won't be any major changes, in the sense, everybody has been performing," he added.

Missed Opportunities Costly for Punjab Kings

In Punjab's three-wicket defeat to Delhi Capitals on Monday, Punjab Kings dropped two catches, including one of Axar Patel, who went on to score a counter-attacking half-century.

"At the crucial time, we are dropping a catch, which unfortunately is breaking the momentum that we were getting. If we had caught those two catches, I don't think they would have maybe reached the target, but it would have been very difficult for them . But we will definitely look into it and see how we can just turn it around for ourselves."

Learning From Mistakes To Improve Performance

"I think it's very important to just take the learnings from this game, whatever errors we've made, there were some unforced errors," he added.

Once the table toppers, Punjab have now dropped down to the fourth spot with 13 points from 11 games.