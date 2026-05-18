IPL 2026: Punjab Kings still alive? Gavaskar drops big verdict

Despite a series of losses, cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar suggests Punjab Kings still have a shot at the IPL 2024 playoffs, contingent on other teams' performances.

IMAGE: Punjab Kings need to win their final game against Lucknow Super Giants to reach 15 points. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Sunil Gavaskar believes Punjab Kings can still qualify for the IPL 2024 playoffs despite recent losses.

Rajasthan Royals' recent poor form is a key factor in Punjab Kings' potential qualification.

Chennai Super Kings' upcoming tough matches could also benefit Punjab Kings' playoff chances.

Gavaskar highlights that if CSK lose one of their remaining matches, Punjab Kings have a real chance of qualifying for the playoffs.

After Punjab Kings loss to Royal Challengers Bengaluru, their sixth in a row, former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar said that he still would not be surprised to see them qualify for playoffs because of Rajasthan Royals recent poor run and Chennai Super Kings having two tough games ahead.

PBKS' once-dreamy IPL campaign, which started with a historic seven match unbeaten run including six wins and a no result, has spiralled down into absolute chaos as chinks in PBKS' batting and bowling alike continued to be exposed during a 23-run loss to RCB. With 13 points, the 2025 runners-up are still in fourth place and need to win their final game against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) to reach 15 points for having any further chance at remaining in the final four.

Punjab Kings' Playoff Qualification Scenarios

Other than that, PBKS should pray that their most immediate rivals for the fourth playoff spot, CSK (12 points with two matches against SRH and GT remaining), RR (12 points with two matches against LSG and MI remaining) and KKR (9 points with two matches against DC and MI remaining) win just one each of their remaining fixtures or nothing at all.

With this happening and PBKS winning their final game, PBKS will stay at fourth spot and qualify for playoffs.

Gavaskar's Analysis of Playoff Race

Speaking on Star Sports 'Cricket Live', Gavaskar said, "I wouldn't be surprised to see Punjab Kings make the playoffs because teams like Rajasthan Royals are doing their best not to qualify. They lost this game against Delhi from a winnable position and if Rajasthan keep losing from winning positions, then all Punjab need to do is win their next game. That would take them to 15 points, which might be enough."

"Sunrisers are ahead of Punjab, and CSK can still reach 14 or even 16 points. But if CSK lose one match, then Punjab have a very real chance of qualifying," he signed off.