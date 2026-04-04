Punjab Kings skipper Shreyas Iyer gets hefty penalty for slow over-rate

Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer was fined Rs 24 lakh for slow over-rate during the IPL 2026 match against Chennai Super Kings. It was the team's second offence.

IMAGE: Punjab Kings skipper Shreyas Iyer was fined Rs 24 lakh for maintaining a slow over-rate in the IPL 2026 match against Chennai Super Kings at the M A Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai, on Friday. Photograph: ANI

Key Points Shreyas Iyer, captain of Punjab Kings, was fined Rs 24 lakh for maintaining a slow over-rate in the IPL 2026 match against Chennai Super Kings at the M A Chidambaram Stadium.

The second over-rate offence of the season for Punjab Kings resulted in a higher penalty for the team.

Other members of the Punjab Kings' playing XI were also fined for the over-rate violation.

Punjab Kings skipper Shreyas Iyer was fined Rs 24 lakh for maintaining a slow over-rate during his team's IPL 2026 match against Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday.

Last season's runners-up PBKS secured their second sucessive victory, defeating five-time champions Chennai Super Kings by five wickets.

IPL Over-Rate Penalty

As this was Punjab Kings's second offence of the season under Article 2.22 of the IPL Code of Conduct, which relates to minimum over-rate violations, the penalty was enhanced and Iyer was fined Rs 24 lakh.

"The rest of the members of the Playing XI, including the Impact Player, will be fined either INR six lakhs or 25 per cent of their respective match fees, whichever is lesser," read a statement from the IPL.