IPL 2026: Punjab Kings pay tribute to victims of Vrindavan boat tragedy

IMAGE: Punjab Kings players enter the pitch wearing black armbands for their IPL match against Sunrisers Hyderabad in New Chandigarh on Saturday. Photograph: Punjab Kings/X

Key Points Punjab Kings players wear black armbands in tribute to victims of Vrindavan boat tragedy.

Boat capsizes in Yamuna River, leaving 10 pilgrims dead and several missing.

Rescue operations continue near Kesi Ghat with multiple agencies involved.

Punjab Kings players wore black armbands during their IPL match against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the New International Cricket Stadium, New Chandigarh, on Saturday, as a mark of respect for those affected by the tragic boat accident in Vrindavan.

The franchise said "it stands in solidarity with the grieving families and the community in this difficult time".

"Deeply saddened by the Vrindavan tragedy. Standing in solidarity with the families affected."

"Our heartfelt condolences go out to the families of the victims. May their soul rest in peace," the franchise said in a note shared via its social media accounts.

The tragedy occurred when a boat capsized in the Yamuna River in Vrindavan, killing 10 Punjab pilgrims and leaving several injured or missing.

The accident took place near Kesi Ghat when the boat hit a submerged pontoon drum, a remnant of a dismantled bridge.

Rescue operations are underway involving multiple agencies, including police, SDRF, fire services, and the Army, to search for the missing individuals.

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